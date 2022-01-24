We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Helsinki Redesigns Its Maritime Façade Through an International Competition

Helsinki Redesigns Its Maritime Façade Through an International Competition
Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition
Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition

Helsinki seeks to transform the Makasiiniranta area into an extension of its pedestrian city centre through a competition that will reshape a significant part of its maritime façade. The two-phase competition has shortlisted nine international groups whose proposals were made available for public feedback under anonymity. As most of the former industrial areas of the city have been redeveloped, Makasiinirantais is the last part of the old harbour waiting to undergo transformation and the most significant one, as it is considered a nationally valuable environment.

shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competitionshortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competitionshortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competitionshortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition+ 11

shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition
shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition

Launched in May 2021, the competition seeks a solution that integrates harmoniously within the South Harbour landscape while also displaying a “cityscape-related quality”. The proposals have to be in line with and help implement Helsinki’s carbon neutrality action plan. The site also contains the location of the future Architecture and Design Museum, whose architecture will be established through a separate, subsequent competition.

Our goal is a memorable and maritime Makasiiniranta, where culture and leisure time are omnipresent, attracting people from near and far. Events, services and the inviting trail in the maritime landscape contribute to the extension of the city centre to the South Harbour while also improving the vitality of the area’s businesses - Juhana Vartiainen, Mayor of Helsinki.

shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition
shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition

Out of the nine competitors, the jury will announce the four best proposals advancing to the second stage in March 2022, and the winning design will be revealed in autumn 2022. The shortlisted groups competing at this stage are:

  • Foster + Partners, Maanlumo and Ramboll with Hines Nordics
  • HGR Property Partners, PES-Architects, VSU, WSP, Sweco
  • Consortium Gran, K2S Architects, White Arkitekter, Ramboll, HTJ
  • Merellinen Helsinki 2030, JKMM, Loci, Ramboll
  • NCC Property Development Oy and NCC Suomi Oy (NCC, Architects Soini & Horto, AOR Architects, MASU Planning, Destia, Ramboll Finland, Salsa Concept)
  • Skanska CDF Oy and Skanska Talonrakennus Oy (Skanska Talonrakennus, ALA Architects, SLA S/A, Sitowise)
  • South Harbour (NREP, SRV, Anttinen Oiva Architects, Nomaji Landscape Architects, Sitowise)
  • AALTO Development, LMA, NÄKYMÄ Oy Landscape Architects, Sitowise
  • Elävä Eteläsatama (Ålandsbanken, Tommila Architects, Arkkitehdit Rudanko + Kankkunen, A-insinöörit, VSU)

shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition
shortlisted design. Image Courtesy of Makasiiniranta International Competition

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Helsinki Redesigns Its Maritime Façade Through an International Competition" 24 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

