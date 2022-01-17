We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Salone del Mobile.Milano 2022 Announces New Dates for its 60th Edition

Salone del Mobile.Milano 2022 Announces New Dates for its 60th Edition

Salone del Mobile.Milano 2022 Announces New Dates for its 60th Edition

The 60th edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano has been postponed and will now take place from the 7th till the 12th of June 2022. The decision was taken by the Board of Federlegno Arredo Eventi, in agreement with Fiera Milano, who voted to postpone the event from April 2022 to June 2022. 

Salone del Mobile 2021. Image © Dima StouhiSalone del Mobile 2021. Image © Dima StouhiSalone del Mobile 2021. Image © Dima StouhiSalone del Mobile 2021. Image © Dima Stouhi+ 6

Reflecting on the importance of the event and its 2022 edition, the organization decided to move the dates of the 2022 Salone del Mobile, the most awaited furniture and interior design event of the year that hosts local and international exhibitors at the Fiera Milano, Rho, giving time for participants to plan their presence.

Courtesy of Salone del Mobile
Courtesy of Salone del Mobile

On that note, Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano, explains that: “The decision to postpone the event will enable exhibitors, visitors, journalists and the entire international furnishing and design community to make the very most of an event that promises to be packed with new things, in total safety. As well as celebrating a major anniversary, the event will focus on the theme of sustainability, acting as a showcase for the progress made in this regard by creatives, designers, and companies."

Porro continues her statement and states that "Moving the event to June will ensure a strong presence of foreign exhibitors and professionals, which has always been one of the Salone’s strong points, and it will also give the participating companies time to plan their presence at the fair as thoroughly as possible given that, as we know, the progression from concept to final installation takes months of preparation. The desire for a Salone is increasingly strong, which is why we are working towards an event that will give everyone an opportunity to enjoy a unique, concrete and exciting experience. We are all really longing for a Salone.” 

Information via Salone del Mobile.

Christele Harrouk
