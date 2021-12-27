We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. FM House / sontangMsiregar Architects

FM House / sontangMsiregar Architects

Save this project
FM House / sontangMsiregar Architects

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: sontangMsiregar Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  183
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto
  • Lead Architect: Sontang Muhammad Siregar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jakarta, The client wanted their house to use bricks as the main material, thus the building had a monochromatic tone that's made the building have an exclusive feel. The building mass pushes back to create a clear picture for the main building, also created a carport in the front yard. With a 616 sqm area, the building mass can be organized into multiple masses. Creating 3 major groups by function, semi-private, private, and service areas.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

From the outside, fences created by an iron bar made the building seem vague but also can maintain the clearness of the building facade. The outer wall was created by a solid and semi-transparent wall. These approaches give an opportunity to this building to maintain the private experience and transparency at the same time. 

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Sequences that were made from the sidewalk before entering the main entrance created a dramatic entrance right after opening the 1.5 m brick door. People will experience a different feel from the outer area. Multiple building mass, long-span roof, big glass opening, and levitated wall creating a lighter feeling than the outer space. 

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The openness preserved by the wide opening made the inner area become its own view. Creating an endless interaction between interior and exterior areas. All private rooms and semi-private area have their own view of the pool. The limitation was only a thin glass. 

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

A terrace made of brick created the relationship between interior and exterior even stronger. To maximize the usage of the terrace, the roof extended to cover the terrace from sun and rain. The roof expanded to 3m on the poolside, and 2,5m on the other side. The level between the terrace and indoor area has slightly different, making the unity in this inner area stronger.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
sontangMsiregar Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "FM House / sontangMsiregar Architects" 27 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974174/fm-house-sontangmsiregar-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream