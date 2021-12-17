We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. KUGENUMA-Y House / KANIUE

KUGENUMA-Y House / KANIUE

Save this project
KUGENUMA-Y House / KANIUE

© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: KANIUE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, YKK AP, Eurohouse, KKDS, T-form
  • Lead Architects: Koichi Kani, Miyuki Ue
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The KUGENUMA-Y House is located close to the sea in Shonan. It is a house with a simple structure, including a 5-storey Raw Concrete and steel mesh frame and a 6-storey steel slope of 150 m full length. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

The first thing the owner asked of the architects was the specified height of the house, which could be accessible no matter what. The owner's general way of life and the determination to live near the sea was therefore considered. A striking, light, and generous architecture that embodies the desired way of living for this owner was the appropriate design direction. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Additionally, in that area near the sea, survived the original architecture itself. It was accordingly felt that the building needed to be bold enough. A 1.5m steel mesh balustrade is then wrapped with a galvanized steel slope. This simple slope is neither an elevator nor a staircase, with a maintained safety height. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

This simple slope can also be understood in many other ways. Although the expansion space created to the outside goes on to the upper floor, it enabled the inclusion of large sliding windows at all openings, creating a complex yet flowing internal and external connection in the upper floor. The result is a seemingly expanding floor that also forms eaves that block direct sunlight. This same handrail, installed for safety also becomes a blindfold that prohibits the line of sight from the ground and ensures privacy to the dwellers.  

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

The whole is a homogeneous structure with different quality spaces. In this single frame with high ceilings of 1 and 2 layers, 3 layers without walls, 4 layers like a tunnel, 5 layers like an eastern house, and a homogeneous 5 layers. The 6-layer slopes are entwined while shifting little by little, creating a small distortion in a homogeneous rule. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

At the same time, this slope allows residents to see every corner of the building. Normally, the outer wall of a building with a height of 1.5 m cannot be seen nearby, and camouflage the structure deterioration, shortening the life of the building. But in this case, it is always at the standard height of the line of sight and the space can be checked on a daily basis.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

During maintenance work, tall buildings have high scaffolding and high costs, but here the slope is itself the scaffolding. We are aiming for such a simple and uncomplicated architecture in which the lives of the inhabitants make the best use of the architecture at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii, Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KANIUE
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "KUGENUMA-Y House / KANIUE" 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973787/kugenuma-y-house-kaniue> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream