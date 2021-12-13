We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. The Best Interviews of 2021

The Best Interviews of 2021

Save this article
The Best Interviews of 2021

From the content universe we made available in 2021, interviews are, without a doubt, among those in which we invested more time and research. Making room for the voice of architects and other professionals in the built environment is a great pleasure but also an enormous challenge, as it requires a lot of research and dedicated time from our team of editors. It is also rewarding as it puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our discipline, who have been discussing issues such as cities, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors.

With hundreds of interviews published on our platforms in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese, carried out in different formats – video recordings, transcribed conversations, email interviews, video calls or even podcasts – we can say that 2021 was a year of intense learning in which, once again, we got closer to an inspiring group of architecture professionals.

To close the year, we have put together a selection of the best interviews of 2021.

Cities and Community

Talking about architecture without talking about urban space makes less and less sense in the hyperconnected world in which we live. Themes about communities, the growth of cities, urban infrastructure problems, the role of public spaces and the reconstruction of neighborhoods after natural or human disasters were addressed in dozens of interviews with professionals from as different parts of the globe as Lebanon and Cuba.

Stefano Boeri: “People Have a Strong Demand for a New Proximity to Nature”

Save this picture!
Wonderwoods Tower. Imagem © Stefano Boeri Architetti
Wonderwoods Tower. Imagem © Stefano Boeri Architetti

Ad Urbis: "Architecture Practices are an obsolete concept in Cuba"

Save this picture!
Hostel Casa de Pedro e María / Ad Urbis Arquitectos. Image © Nestor Kim Enríquez
Hostel Casa de Pedro e María / Ad Urbis Arquitectos. Image © Nestor Kim Enríquez

Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine: "Psychoanalyzing the Space"

Save this picture!
Homo Urbanus Rabatius. Courtesy of Bêka & Lemoine
Homo Urbanus Rabatius. Courtesy of Bêka & Lemoine

Bernard Khoury: The Contemporary Approach to Rebuilding Cities Post-Disaster - The Case of Beirut

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Lucía Nogales on Citizen Urbanism in Latin America

Save this picture!
Ocupa Tu Barrio - Paseo de la fama Inka. Image © Arturo Diaz Quiroz
Ocupa Tu Barrio - Paseo de la fama Inka. Image © Arturo Diaz Quiroz

depA: the Democratic Role of Public Space in Portugal

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Dorte Mandrup: "With Distance in Time, We Are Able to See in a Different Light"

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Berlin Questions 2021
Courtesy of Berlin Questions 2021

Construction and Technology

From large-scale issues to constructive detail, technology is a theme that cuts across the discipline and was present in many of our interviews, with terms like BuildTech, 3D printing, prefabrication and prototyping becoming more and more recurrent. However, they do not arise isolated, but articulated in order to think about solutions to old environmental and urban problems.

SUMMARY: "Traditional Construction Is Doomed To Disappear"

Save this picture!
Pré-fabricados de 1000m² / SUMMARY. Imagem © BuildingPictures
Pré-fabricados de 1000m² / SUMMARY. Imagem © BuildingPictures

Alain Guillen: High Speed 3D Printing

Save this picture!
Cortesia de XtreeE
Cortesia de XtreeE

{CURA}: The Perfect Render - Understanding and Mastering Rendering Techniques

Save this picture!
Render: Nova sede do AEAS. Imagem Cortesia de Estúdio Módulo
Render: Nova sede do AEAS. Imagem Cortesia de Estúdio Módulo

Nick Newman: Building Houses With Giant Blocks

Save this picture!
Cortesia de U-Build
Cortesia de U-Build

Marc Mimram: "Nature and Structure Connect to Transform Our Landscapes and Even Our Climate"

Save this picture!
Foto © Erieta Attali
Foto © Erieta Attali

Jason Ballard: "The Same Technology that Will Allow Us to Address Housing Challenges on Earth, Will Allow Us to Venture Off to Space"

Save this picture!
Foto © Regan Morton Photography
Foto © Regan Morton Photography

Environment and Sustainability

From simple projects in remote regions by Noelia Monteiro to the world-renowned design by Philippe Starck, the environment and sustainability are still subjects of first importance in architecture. Discussed for decades, the topic has become increasingly urgent due to the visible effects of the climate crisis and also has become an obligatory part of the agenda of professionals in architecture and construction.

Noelia Monteiro: "Success Is Appropriation and Use of Built Space"

Save this picture!
Foto: © Noelia Monteiro
Foto: © Noelia Monteiro

Philippe Starck: Ecology, Technology and Materiality

Save this picture!
© Adela Rex, cortesia de Andreu World
© Adela Rex, cortesia de Andreu World

Stefano Boeri: Democratization of Design and Environmental Qualities

Save this picture!
Foto: © Dima Stouhi
Foto: © Dima Stouhi

Henning Larsen: Digital Tools, Innovation and Sustainability

Save this picture!
© Agnete Schlichtkrull
© Agnete Schlichtkrull

Democracy and Equity

Equity was one of the most discussed topics this year on ArchDaily and, when viewed from an architectural perspective, it can be understood as respect for the equality of rights related to the use, appropriation and creation of space. It walks very close to the contemporary understanding of democracy and has been explored in articles and interviews published on all our platforms.

Erica Malunguinho: "Universal Representation Is Utopian"

Save this picture!
Erica Malunguinho. Foto: © Nego Júnior
Erica Malunguinho. Foto: © Nego Júnior

Francis Kéré: "It’s Not Because You Are Limited in Resources That You Should Accept Mediocrity"

Save this picture!
Foto © Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk
Foto © Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk

Husos Architects: “We Don't Want to Contribute to the Homogenization of the World Around Us”

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Husos
Cortesia de Husos

Samaneh Moafi: “Toxic Gas Is Not Just Colonizing the Public Space of Our Cities”

Save this picture!
Plaza Italia, também conhecida como Plaza Dignidad, o centro de gravidade simbólico de Santiago, durante a maior marcha registrada no Chile em 25 de outubro de 2019. Foto © Nicolás Valencia
Plaza Italia, também conhecida como Plaza Dignidad, o centro de gravidade simbólico de Santiago, durante a maior marcha registrada no Chile em 25 de outubro de 2019. Foto © Nicolás Valencia

Katie Swenson: "Architecture Can Heal"

Save this picture!
Foto © Iwan Baan
Foto © Iwan Baan

Carmen Espegel: "The History of Modern Movement Must Be Reread, It Still Contains Hidden Information"

Save this picture!
Charlotte Perriand. Imagem © Robert Doisneau [Wikimedia] domínio público
Charlotte Perriand. Imagem © Robert Doisneau [Wikimedia] domínio público

Lesley Lokko: "Cultural Identity is Central to Architecture"

Save this picture!
Lesly Lokko. Cortesia de Berlin Questions
Lesly Lokko. Cortesia de Berlin Questions

Design and Interiors

With the construction market partially frozen last year, interest in other areas of architecture grew. Interiors and the varied specialties of design received an amount of attention that did not cease in 2021, placing these among the most seeked topics of our platforms.

Felicity Abbott: "Production Design Has Been Referred to as Architecture of the Screen"

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Felicity Abbott & Daniel Birt
Cortesia de Felicity Abbott & Daniel Birt

Koen Mulder: Brick Bond as a Composition Tool

Save this picture!
Imagem © Koen Mulder
Imagem © Koen Mulder

Toyo Ito: "I Am Always Inside the Architecture that I Design"

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects
Cortesia de Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects

Steven Holl e Hervé Descottes: Lighting Design in Architecture

Save this picture!
Imagem © Richard Barns
Imagem © Richard Barns

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review. Monthly, we explore a specific topic through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about Monthly Topics. As always, ArchDaily is open to contributions from our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, please contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "The Best Interviews of 2021" [As melhores entrevistas de 2021] 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973265/the-best-interviews-of-2021> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream