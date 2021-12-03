BIG Unveils Designs of New Innovation District in Norway

Save this picture! Courtesy of BIG - Bjark Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled its design of Oslo Science City, a new innovation district in Norway's capital that aims to create a physical framework for Norway’s innovation environment of estimated 150,000 scientists, students, entrepreneurs, and contribute to the country’s transition to renewable energy. The district aims to be a net zero emission area that operates on renewable energy and circular economic principles, as well as zero emission solutions during development and operation.

The site is already home to 300 start-up companies, around 7,500 researchers and 10,000 hospital employees, along with 30,000 students. The new 1.4 million sqm master plan will be added to the lot as a first step towards expanding Oslo's innovation regions of 22% by 2045, increasing its inhabitants to approximately 1.6 million.

Oslo Science City aims to foster a holistic approach to planning, where efficient land use and densification go hand in hand by increasing the amount of biomass in the area. The master plan will feature environmentally friendly buildings, climate adaptation solutions with the help of new green and densely vegetated corridors through the district, extensive tree planting throughout the entire neighborhood, emission-free mobility, energy efficiency, and circular principles.

Our design for Oslo Science City seeks to strengthen and develop the existing communities and neighborhoods while expanding the area’s diversity through new spaces to live, work and share knowledge. To manifest the identity of Oslo Science City, the elements of the master plan are tied together in a continuous loop of welcoming multifunctional buildings and spaces that open out towards the streets and create an engaging urban environment. -- Bjarke Ingels

The plan features four thematic areas based on existing and future activities: Health and Life Sciences, which include Norway’s largest Life Sciences building for research and teaching set be complete by 2026 and an expansion of Oslo Cancer Cluster; Climate, Energy and Environment, establishing a campus and a power center for research and innovation between the country's leading research, energy, and water institutes; Digitalization and Computational Science, fostering collaborations between informatics organizations, universities, and research consortiums that explores artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics; and Democracy and Inclusion where new knowledge will be developed about the threats and solutions to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions.

The innovation district is developed by BIG, A-lab, mobility experts CIVITAS, design community COMTE BUREAU and advisors Dr. Tim Moonen of THE BUSINESS OF CITIES and Leo Grünfeld of MENON ECONOMICS.