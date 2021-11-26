Modular Ceramics that Reproduce the Beauty of Stone, Marble, Cement and Metal

A rock like marble is usually light in color when formed through a process involving the heat and pressure of limestone. Carrara marble, for example, became famous for having good workability for sculptures, but also for its extremely uniform appearance. Under skillful hands, rough stone could become works of art such as Michelangelo's Pietá or David, among many others. But if during the rock formation process there are impurities such as clay minerals and iron oxides, the resulting stone may acquire bluish, gray, pink and black hues. Something that would make its use in a sculpture unfeasible can be seen as the real beauty of the piece, and how the passage of time was printed on it. Likewise, it is very difficult to predict exactly how zinc or copper will oxidize over time or even what the final texture of exposed concrete will be.

Admiring the unpredictability of materials and observing the beauty of the unexpected can bring surprising results to architectural projects. Through constant research, Apavisa has been able to develop modular ceramic pieces that combine strength and versatility, reproducing in detail the materials that our environment gives us. The strength of stone and metal with their oxidative processes, the roughness and timelessness of cement or the beauty of marble with its different veins, shades and patterns.

The B-Wall, Cassero and Zinc series recreate the image and textures of each of these natural materials in all their finishes. In short, the aim of these collections is to recover the essence and beauty of the colors and textures of nature as the main protagonist.

B-WALL: designs for spaces with character

The B-Wall series, with a single 45x120 format and a wide variety of designs, is designed for environments with a strong personality in which a sense of continuity on surfaces is needed.

The marble effect collections - Patagonia, Borghini and Onice - include three porcelain tiles that stand out due to their colors and veining. The imitation marble tile denotes elegance and good taste, making it a good choice for decorating spaces with that highlight openness. They are pieces that are different from each other, but at the same time fit perfectly together due to the balance of colors and graphics. The Palladium and Elements collections have iridescent finishes with metallic reflections that are constantly changing in relation to natural light and the environment. In addition, the new Ozone collection is full of qualities that add warmth to any space. A new, modern interpretation of concrete, soft and harmonious, with a subtle lightness.

Cassero: the simplicity of modern minimalism

The Cassero collection, inspired by exposed concrete, is a new interpretation of concrete that underlines the simplicity of modern minimalism and fits perfectly with traditional imitations of natural stone, wood or metal. With a graphic design full of authenticity, it promotes balance in spaces, fuses craftsmanship and design and connects people with a natural environment.

The chromatic palette of this collection opts for shades that evoke nature in its pure state, focused on grey tones that denote serene and relaxed atmospheres. It is a tile with refined lines and six different formats with a thickness of 6 and 7mm, but with the technical qualities of porcelain stoneware.

Zinc: metal as a source of inspiration

Apavisa's Zinc series is inspired by the natural oxidation phases of copper and the irreversible processes to which this material is exposed in its natural environment.

In addition to the unpredictable beauty of oxidized metallic surfaces, the Zinc Green Gold Crack 45x120 version has a pleasant tactile sensation in relief; a tile with an intense green color and a crackle finish with golden veins. In addition, its ability to reflect light, as well as its versatility to adapt and blend in with any decorative style, make this series especially apt for environments that evoke elegance and sophistication.

The pieces in this collection are defined by their large format and can be used for both flooring and wall cladding. It has a palette of four different colors: Black, Cooper, Green and Silver that stand out for their chromatic strength, naturalness and magnetism. A metal effect with a great deal of authenticity and in its pure state.

In short, three very different collections that perfectly reinterpret the colors and materials of the Earth, providing a chromatic and visual experience that leads us to connect with nature.