Occupying Time within Three Houses by Cazú Zegers

The team at Cazú Zegers Arquitectura gave us an inside look at their three Chilean projects--Ye house, Llu House, and Fire House. The film, completed by ClaraFilms, seeks to capture the human dimensions of the homes and centers on how spaces are inhabited throughout time.

Clara Larraín, one of the team members, wrote the following text to accompany the architect's vision of encapsulating the feeling of the three videos into one poetic montage:

Works of architecture are alive. The architect renders the vision in their head into reality and specifies how their design will mold with real life. They draw and sculpt it with the help of an arsenal of technology, making prototypes and models, building creating real life castles in the sky.

However, architectural creations undergo an excessive amount of changes as they pass from mind to paper to tangible reality, and, lastly, to being inhabited. They are living beings that react to the passage of time and interact with their surroundings, the climate, and the humans that inhabit them.

The challenge that we have taken as a firm, as Cazú Zegers Arquitectura, is finding new ways of capturing our work in a way that focuses on living as opposed to the living space. We're not trying to replicate a pristine rendering, but a real one. We know that, during the building process, decisions and changes are made in collaboration with many different players and this results in something far more complex than a building.

We seek to highlight the human element when documenting our work, above all to capture how spaces are inhabited and the elements driving our comfort within them. This gives a clear sense of the characteristics of good architecture; incorporating the often overlooked aspects like the passage of time, the repairs, the change of materials, and the overall different ways of life. We want to support the demystification of spaces and do away with the unattainable perfection too-often shown in architectural illustrations. We are in the midst of social change and our ways of connecting with architecture are also changing.