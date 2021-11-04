We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Mies van der Rohe Foundation, the European Commission, and the Irish Pavilion Exhibit European Architecture as Caregiver at the Expo 2020 Dubai

Fundació Mies van der Rohe, the European Commission, and the Irish Pavilion have inaugurated an exhibition titled “Transformation Strategies: European Architecture as Caregiver” which highlights the European Union's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and showcases its contribution to tackling global challenges in line with the main themes of the event. The exhibition opened to the public on November 2nd at the Irish Pavilion in the Expo's Jubilee Avenue, and will be on display until the end of 2021.

The exhibition highlights "the importance of transforming what already exists and how we can live better together in diversity and with respect for each other's differences", presenting architects and projects that have successfully revived existing buildings in Europe, taking into account the residents and their wellbeing, the projects' contexts, natural resources, and the environment, serving as a "caregiver of the planet and its inhabitants".

The displayed projects include the latest winners of the EU Mies Award: “DeFlat Kleiburg” in Amsterdam by XVW architectuur and NL Architects and “Transformation of 530 dwellings – Grand Parc Bordeaux” by Lacaton & Vassal, Frédéric Druot Architecture, and Christophe Hutin Architecture, along with models, drawings, and videos of notable projects such as David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap Architects' Neues Museum, BIG's Danish National Maritime Museum, EFFEKT's Streetmekka Viborg, Langarita-Navarro Arquitectos' Red Bull Music Academy, and OMA's Lafayette Anticipations, to name a few.

In addition to the projects on display, the exhibition contributes to the European Green Deal, a project by the European Commission that aims to transform the EU into the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, through the New European Bauhaus, a movement that bridges the world of science and technology with the world of arts and culture, creating a blend of sustainability, aesthetics, affordability, and inclusion.

The opening ceremony showcased the life long achievements of the EU Mies Award along with the importance of innovative and sustainable architecture with participations from the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, Irish Minister for Overseas Development and Diaspora, and the European Commission Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations.

