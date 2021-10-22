10 Houses with Sofas Built in to the Architecture

Implemented as a means to take full advantage of space, built-in furniture has grown in popularity as well as ingenuity as designers tackle the needs and tastes of a wide range of users. It's ability to adapt and integrate into architectural spaces allows it, through a variety of configurations and materials, to fulfill various functions; however, this poses an interesting question. Is it truly the furniture that adapts to our living spaces? Could it not itself become the protagonist and creator of the spaces that we project?

Built-in sofas first appeared during the 20th century when figures like Frank Lloyd Wright, John Lautner, and Richard Neutra, among others, recognized their potential for generating spatial efficiency. The ultimate goal of furniture, be it tables, desks, wardrobes, or chairs, is to create cohesiveness and harmony within a space.

Related Article:

Blurring the Line Between Architecture and Furniture

Here, we highlight 10 prime examples of built-in sofas as seen in Latin American houses and demonstrate how they integrate into a space by using a variety of materials and layouts.

Year: 2021

2021 Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year : 2020

2020 Location: Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina

Year : 2019

2019 Location: Ibiúna, Brasil

Year : 2019

2019 Location: Cundinamarca, Colombia

Year : 2019

2019 Location: Cordova, Argentina

Year : 2019

2019 Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year : 2019

2019 Location: San José, Ecuador

Year : 2018

2018 Location: Brazil

Year : 2017

2017 Location: Punta Negra, Peru