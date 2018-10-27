World
i

i

i

i

i

CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 27 October, 2018
CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • Location

    Cachagua, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

  • Partners Architects

    Gonzalo Mardones F. y Maria Jesús Mardones F.

  • Area

    469.41 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Nico Saieh

  • Construction

    Francisco José Pumpin / Maria Elena Obregon

  • Structural Construction

    Ruiz y Saavedra
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. House CASAJUVE is located in front of the ocean, in the Chilean district of Zapallar.

The house sits on the highest point of Beranda Hill. From the hill, one can experience the best views of the sea and external views of the sidewalk and the street that connects Maitencillo with Zapallar.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The superposed volume creates a large shaded overlook (5th Facade).

Inside, the first floor opens to create a double-height. The barbecue is protected from the south wind and open for views of the pool.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Distributed on the top floor are the living room, dining room, kitchen, service area, and principal bedroom. While the children's bedrooms can be found underground (Sixth Facade).

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section 3 y 4
Section 3 y 4
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The volume is completely made of exposed concrete incorporated with titanium dioxide.

The panoramic windows are made of cedar, and all of the doors and frames are made of pine.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The incorporation of the vertical and diagonal skylights provide natural light for circulation and enclosures.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Cite: "CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos" [CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos] 27 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904677/casajuve-gonzalo-mardones-v-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

