CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Architects Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Location Cachagua, Chile

Architect in Charge Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

Partners Architects Gonzalo Mardones F. y Maria Jesús Mardones F.

Area 469.41 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Francisco José Pumpin / Maria Elena Obregon

Structural Construction Ruiz y Saavedra More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House CASAJUVE is located in front of the ocean, in the Chilean district of Zapallar.

The house sits on the highest point of Beranda Hill. From the hill, one can experience the best views of the sea and external views of the sidewalk and the street that connects Maitencillo with Zapallar.

The superposed volume creates a large shaded overlook (5th Facade).

Inside, the first floor opens to create a double-height. The barbecue is protected from the south wind and open for views of the pool.

Distributed on the top floor are the living room, dining room, kitchen, service area, and principal bedroom. While the children's bedrooms can be found underground (Sixth Facade).

The volume is completely made of exposed concrete incorporated with titanium dioxide.

The panoramic windows are made of cedar, and all of the doors and frames are made of pine.

The incorporation of the vertical and diagonal skylights provide natural light for circulation and enclosures.