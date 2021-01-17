Itauba House / Rocco Arquitetos

+ 36

Houses, House Interiors • Ibiúna, Brazil Architects: Rocco Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 353 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project REKA AGLOSTONE , BASALTEAR , Dalle Piagge , Deca , Duratex , Eliane , La Fonte , Mekal , Perfilor , Perflex , Portobello Shop , Silestone , Tramontina , ZELOART , Zanchet Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Giancarlo Rocco

Design Team: Rocco Arquitetos

Collaborators: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco e Simone Ferreira

Execution: Construtora Ciampolini Rocco

Coordination: Giancarlo Rocco

Structural Calculation: Engenheiro Jairo Correa Junior

Landscape: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco

City: Ibiúna

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept of spatial organization of this country house was the maximum integration between interior and exterior and also between the social areas. As a result, in a large continuous plan are: the living and dining areas, kitchen, terrace, swimming pool and the garden. The sliding doors in the main room open completely and are essential to allow this integration.

The project is organized along a central circulation axis that goes from the street to the main bedroom of the residence that opens to the forest located at the end of the plot.

Although the house has a concrete structure on the slab of the second floor, Itauba wood is the fundamental building element of the construction. It is present in the wooden decks, in the entire woodwork of the roofs, in the terrace structure and mainly in the central volume of the residence.

The solution of the "mono-pitched roof" defined a ceiling height of almost 4.5m at the maximum point of the room where large glass panels were installed to illuminate the interior of the house.

An element of strong visual impact is the exposed concrete cantilever beam that runs through the entire central volume of the house. The lack of this lateral support allowed the installation of the “corner window” that completely opens the view for the garden. The masonry sofa placed there is one of the most special places in the house!