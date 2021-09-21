Construction Begins on OMA/ Iyad Alsaka's Prestige Liberty Towers, a Mixed-Used Complex in Mumbai, India

Led by Iyad Alsaka, Adrianne Fisher, and Wael Sleiman, OMA’s latest project, the Prestige Liberty Towers, breaks ground in Mumbai, India. Expected to be completed in 2025, the mixed-used complex is the firm’s first venture in India, located in the historic textile mills at the heart of the city.

“A high energy city which is rapidly redefining itself,” as Adrianne Fisher, Director-in-Charge puts it, Mumbai is rapidly transforming from an industrial city to a global financial center, buzzing with new transport networks, high-rise residential, retail, and office spaces. Situated in Mahalaxmi, in Mumbai, India, the project, commissioned by Bangalore-based Prestige Group, puts in place a 270,000m² development, one of the largest office ventures in the city, with two staggered towers of 200 and 290 meters and a five-story retail podium of 36,000m² with a wide range of programs.

Prestige Liberty Towers addresses the demand for high-quality office space in Mumbai, India’s financial and commercial capital. More than that, the building offers spaces for activities that keep it alive well beyond working hours. I am excited to engage in a context that has a long history and at the same time a strong appetite for the new. -- Iyad Alsaka, Partner-in-Charge.

Maximizing the views from the historic Mahalakshmi Racecourse to the Arabian Sea, the design generates a counterpoint to the urban surroundings with rectangular column-free floors, combined with full height curved glass facades. In order to enhance shared infrastructure, vehicular and pedestrian circulation, the structure is elevated. Moreover, the main amenity space is located between the towers, a garden roof that can be accessed from the coworking, restaurant, and shopping areas.

Prestige Liberty Towers OMA / Iyad Alsaka

Project: Prestige Liberty Towers

Prestige Liberty Towers Status: Schematic Design, Construction Enabling Works

Schematic Design, Construction Enabling Works Client: Prestige Office Ventures / DB Realty

Prestige Office Ventures / DB Realty Location: Dr. E Moses Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Dr. E Moses Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Program: Offices GLA 210,000 m2, Retail GLA 36,000 m2. Total GFA 270,000 m2. Two office towers 290m and 200m high, five-story luxury retail podium.

Offices GLA 210,000 m2, Retail GLA 36,000 m2. Total GFA 270,000 m2. Two office towers 290m and 200m high, five-story luxury retail podium. Partner: Iyad Alsaka

Iyad Alsaka Schematic Design Phase:

Project Director: Adrianne Fisher, Wael Sleiman

Adrianne Fisher, Wael Sleiman Team: Margarida Amial, Danny Arakji, Deniz Arikan, Dagna Dambiecka, Michael Den Otter, Lucien Glass, Helena Daher Gomez, Igor Jablan, Daan Ooievaar, Konstantinos Papasimakis, Lukasz Skalec, Anahita Tabrizi

Margarida Amial, Danny Arakji, Deniz Arikan, Dagna Dambiecka, Michael Den Otter, Lucien Glass, Helena Daher Gomez, Igor Jablan, Daan Ooievaar, Konstantinos Papasimakis, Lukasz Skalec, Anahita Tabrizi Concept Design Phase:

Partner: Reinier de Graaf

Reinier de Graaf Project Director: Juliet Moore, Wael Sleiman

Juliet Moore, Wael Sleiman Team: Agnieszka Dabek, Fabio Esposito, Mike Fritsch, Tianyi Huang, Ran Huo, Igor Jablan, Alexandra Paritzky, Antonia Rubic, Iason Stathatos, Natasha Trice

Collaborators