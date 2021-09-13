We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets

More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets

Save this article
More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets

Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo MikamiE2211 House / RAVEL Architecture. Photo: © Chase DanielCasa FH / Protostudio+Prototype. Photo: © Maíra AcayabaO-asis House / The Ranch Mine. Photo: © Roehner + Ryan+ 33

Choosing a home's cabinetry and furniture is not only about function and storage space but also about visual appeal. Walk-in closets, which are normally located in the master bedroom, are a good example of this. These spaces were usually used only for storing clothes, but modern closets now incorporate more unique features, transforming them into more personal and functional amenities.

As can be seen in the following projects, many designs start from this space to go on and plan the best location for the en-suite bathroom, for different and unusual furniture, such as a dressing table, or even a home office desk or armchair for reading, taking advantage of the quiet and reserved environment. As a result, closets are no longer reserved for keeping clothes but can be used for many other purposes. We have selected fifteen examples that successfully incorporate this feature into residential architecture.

E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture

Save this picture!
E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture. Photo: © Chase Daniel
E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture. Photo: © Chase Daniel

House of Ichijoji / YAP

Save this picture!
House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa
House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa
House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa

Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture

Save this picture!
Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture. Photo: © Alan Tansey
Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture. Photo: © Alan Tansey
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture
Floor Plan - Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture

Residence OW / ST design studio

Save this picture!
Residence OW / ST design studio. Photo: © Hey!Cheese
Residence OW / ST design studio. Photo: © Hey!Cheese
Save this picture!
Residence OW / ST design studio. Photo: © Hey!Cheese
Residence OW / ST design studio. Photo: © Hey!Cheese

Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®

Save this picture!
Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti
Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti
Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti

RFV Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior

Save this picture!
Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami
Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami
Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

FH House / Protostudio+Prototype (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Casa FH / Protostudio+Prototype. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
Casa FH / Protostudio+Prototype. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Casa FH / Protostudio+Prototype
Floor Plan - Casa FH / Protostudio+Prototype

Zagal Loft / Tangible

Save this picture!
Zagal Loft / Tangible. Photo: © Mateo Soto
Zagal Loft / Tangible. Photo: © Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible
Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible

GM Apartment / Nildo José

Apartment for Eduardo and Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba

Lima House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann

Save this picture!
Lima House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Lima House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

O-asis House / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
O-asis House / The Ranch Mine. Photo: © Roehner + Ryan
O-asis House / The Ranch Mine. Photo: © Roehner + Ryan

Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects

Save this picture!
Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer
Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer
Save this picture!
Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer
Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer

Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures

Save this picture!
Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio

This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets" [Closet: ambiente além do guarda-roupa em 15 exemplos] 13 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968291/more-than-just-a-wardrobe-15-examples-of-walk-in-closets> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream