E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. A poured-in-place concrete wall serves as a boundary to a private north-facing entry garden. The building is justified to the back of the lot in order to maximize the outdoor space. Large double-story glazing connects the dining area and courtyard for an indoor/outdoor feel.

The home features a semi-connected kitchen with built-in appliances - for entertaining and discreet conversation zones. The ground floor master has exterior access and a unique combination bathroom-closet. The second-floor den overlooks the dining room out to the northern yard.

A southern clerestory window balances light throughout the year, helping to provide natural illumination to every room in the house. Hand-made rift-sawn white oak cabinetry is featured throughout the home.