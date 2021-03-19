We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture

E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture

Save this project
E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture

© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austin, United States
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. A poured-in-place concrete wall serves as a boundary to a private north-facing entry garden. The building is justified to the back of the lot in order to maximize the outdoor space. Large double-story glazing connects the dining area and courtyard for an indoor/outdoor feel.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

The home features a semi-connected kitchen with built-in appliances - for entertaining and discreet conversation zones. The ground floor master has exterior access and a unique combination bathroom-closet. The second-floor den overlooks the dining room out to the northern yard.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

A southern clerestory window balances light throughout the year, helping to provide natural illumination to every room in the house. Hand-made rift-sawn white oak cabinetry is featured throughout the home.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RAVEL Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture" 19 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958823/e2211-house-ravel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream