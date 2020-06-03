World
Residence OW / ST design studio

Residence OW / ST design studio

© Hey!Cheese

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Apartment Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: ST design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey!Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Dulux, Kawajun, Spiver
  • Architect In Charge: Szuti Tsai
  • Client: OW
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Two owners with completely different lifestyles want a space tha extremely pure and simple. One of the owners with architectural background hopes that the overall configuration can be unique.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Therefore, we took the spatial structure as the starting point , making sure that the proposed design is based on architectural concepts. We got rid of the common space arrangement of having a wall with a door. We decided to define the space with the installation of a single structure.

Functions and volume
Functions and volume

To achieve this, all existing walls were removed. In the center of the whole room, we established a structure using only birch plywood, just like a small building. Diverse interactions happen in between structure and void. When facing the living room, the part of the structure works as a shelf, providing space for display and storage; when facing the bedroom, the part works as a wardrobe; when facing the window where the space is given enough light, the part works as a nisch. A space where they would enjoy their time alone.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The circulation is also flexible. Through the use of a sliding door, rich spatial connections are created. There are more than two connections between the bedroom, storage space, dressing room, passageway and living room. Two owners can use the same area conveniently while maintaining their individual lifestyles, giving each enough privacy and space.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Except for the central structure, the overall space is kept white. With white walls and grey floor, the whole space becomes just like a white box. There is balance between the plywood volume and the overall grayish space, and it shows independence yet feels integrated at the same time.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

On the feature wall of the bedroom, a large blue circle gives it weight. It also brings the center of gravity to the overall light sense. It is a necessary background.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Project location

Address: Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)

ST design studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Residence OW / ST design studio" 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940625/residence-ow-st-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey!Cheese

OW 宅 / ST design studio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

