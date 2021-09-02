We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

J. Mayer H. Selected to Design New Façade of Cologne Main Station

J. Mayer H. Selected to Design New Façade of Cologne Main Station

J. Mayer H. has won a competition to design the new façade of Cologne Main Station on Breslauer Platz in Germany. The design proposal frames the sides of the rail station with an all-around façade that offers an innovative use of space by making the best of the site's circulation and natural resources. The intervention will feature rooftop landscaping with local flowers and greenery, rainwater collection, protection from rain, wind, and sunlight, and a visual emphasis on the station's points of access.

Europlatz Pavilion. Image © David Franck

The existing structure at the Platz will be extended and transformed into an arcade that features rooftop greenery. The subway entrance at the station is already topped with a triangular pavilion, so the newly-proposed design will follow through with the same design language, to create a visually-unified facade. In addition to its visual characteristics, the intervention protects travelers from the weather and provides shade for the restaurants and bars.

Courtesy of Bloomimages
Due to its special architecture, this design sets quite new urban accents: it’s climate friendly, inviting, and open -just like our city itself. -- Reker, Cologne Mayor

J. Mayer H. Architects Reveal Prize-Winning Design for Kärcher Museum in Germany

Courtesy of Bloomimages
Deutsche Bahn AG, the German railway company, further emphasized its commitment to sustainability through this project. The façade's construction will rely on recycled products, avoiding the use of CO2-intensive construction materials. 

Europlatz Pavilion. Image © David Franck
Europlatz Pavilion. Image © David Franck

J. Mayer H.'s previous transportation architecture projects include the renovation of Europaplatz's tram stop in Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany, which was part of the general redevelopment of the ring around the old city. The new expansive roofing with its curved form gives a contemporary appearance to the square, offering visitors a place that combines the needs of public transportation, along with gastronomy and urban experiences.

