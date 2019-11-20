Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H

+ 30

Partners in Charge Juergen Mayer H., Hans Schneider, Andre Santer

Project Team Mi Na Bae, Max Margorskyi, Fabrizio Silvano, Ana Alonso de la Varga

Cooperation Partner Sebastian Finckh, Freier Architekt

Client Freiburger Stadtbau GmbH (FSB), Freiburg, Germany; Freiburger Verkehrs AG (VAG), Freiburg, Germany

Structural and fire protection Buro Happold

Lighting concept lichttransfer

Building services tga Planungsgruppe

Building physics GK Bauphysik

Local Partner Architect LP 1-5 Jürgen Moser Architekten BDA

Local Partner Architect LP 6-9 Jochen Weissenrieder Architekten BDA

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In re-planning, this former traffic hub from the 1970s as part of the general redevelopment of the ring around the old city, new potentials for streets, urban mobility, and public spaces emerged. The freestanding pavilion on Europaplatz marks the entrance to Freiburg’s city center.

Together with the Siegesdenkmal and the surrounding architecture, in particular, Karlskaserne, this stop marks a new starting point for Freiburg’s historic core. Here, the new tram and bus station including gastronomy and spaces for the VAG is combined in a joint building.

The expansive roofing with its curved form shapes the new appearance of the square. The pavilion becomes a communicative place and meeting point that combines the needs of public transportation and urban experience.