World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Germany
  5. J. Mayer H
  6. 2019
  7. Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H

Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H

Save this project
Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H

© David Franck © David Franck © David Franck © David Franck + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tram Station  · 
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
  • Architects: J. Mayer H
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: David Franck

  • Partners in Charge

    Juergen Mayer H., Hans Schneider, Andre Santer

  • Project Team

    Mi Na Bae, Max Margorskyi, Fabrizio Silvano, Ana Alonso de la Varga

  • Cooperation Partner

    Sebastian Finckh, Freier Architekt

  • Client

    Freiburger Stadtbau GmbH (FSB), Freiburg, Germany; Freiburger Verkehrs AG (VAG), Freiburg, Germany

  • Structural and fire protection

    Buro Happold

  • Lighting concept

    lichttransfer

  • Building services

    tga Planungsgruppe

  • Building physics

    GK Bauphysik

  • Local Partner Architect LP 1-5

    Jürgen Moser Architekten BDA

  • Local Partner Architect LP 6-9

    Jochen Weissenrieder Architekten BDA
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Franck
© David Franck

Text description provided by the architects. In re-planning, this former traffic hub from the 1970s as part of the general redevelopment of the ring around the old city, new potentials for streets, urban mobility, and public spaces emerged. The freestanding pavilion on Europaplatz marks the entrance to Freiburg’s city center.

Save this picture!
© David Franck
© David Franck
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© David Franck
© David Franck

Together with the Siegesdenkmal and the surrounding architecture, in particular, Karlskaserne, this stop marks a new starting point for Freiburg’s historic core. Here, the new tram and bus station including gastronomy and spaces for the VAG is combined in a joint building.

Save this picture!
© David Franck
© David Franck

The expansive roofing with its curved form shapes the new appearance of the square. The pavilion becomes a communicative place and meeting point that combines the needs of public transportation and urban experience.

Save this picture!
© David Franck
© David Franck

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Altstadt, 79098 Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J. Mayer H
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Tram Station Germany
Cite: "Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H" 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928702/pavilion-on-europaplatz-j-mayer-h/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream