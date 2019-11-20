Pavilion on Europaplatz / J. Mayer H

-
Architects: J. Mayer H
- Area: 250.0 m2
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: David Franck
-
Partners in ChargeJuergen Mayer H., Hans Schneider, Andre Santer
-
Project TeamMi Na Bae, Max Margorskyi, Fabrizio Silvano, Ana Alonso de la Varga
-
Cooperation PartnerSebastian Finckh, Freier Architekt
-
ClientFreiburger Stadtbau GmbH (FSB), Freiburg, Germany; Freiburger Verkehrs AG (VAG), Freiburg, Germany
-
Structural and fire protectionBuro Happold
-
Lighting conceptlichttransfer
-
Building servicestga Planungsgruppe
-
Building physicsGK Bauphysik
-
Local Partner Architect LP 1-5Jürgen Moser Architekten BDA
-
Local Partner Architect LP 6-9Jochen Weissenrieder Architekten BDA
Text description provided by the architects. In re-planning, this former traffic hub from the 1970s as part of the general redevelopment of the ring around the old city, new potentials for streets, urban mobility, and public spaces emerged. The freestanding pavilion on Europaplatz marks the entrance to Freiburg’s city center.
Together with the Siegesdenkmal and the surrounding architecture, in particular, Karlskaserne, this stop marks a new starting point for Freiburg’s historic core. Here, the new tram and bus station including gastronomy and spaces for the VAG is combined in a joint building.
The expansive roofing with its curved form shapes the new appearance of the square. The pavilion becomes a communicative place and meeting point that combines the needs of public transportation and urban experience.