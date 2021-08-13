We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Japan's Art Islands: The Works of Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, and Kazuyo Sejima

Japan's Art Islands: The Works of Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, and Kazuyo Sejima

Japan's Art Islands: The Works of Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, and Kazuyo Sejima

Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima are the three main islands of an archipelago in Japan's Seto Inland Sea. What sets them apart from the many other Japanese islands is the large number of exceptional architectural works designed by some of the greatest architects and artists in the world. These projects are part of the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, an art complex idealized by billionaire businessman Soichiro Fukutake in the 1980s, composed of eighteen museums, galleries, and open-air installations.

Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo MikamiYellow Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo MikamiNew Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo MikamiNew Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami

Along with works by Tadao Ando, shot by Brazilian photographer Haruo Mikami, the complex also features projects by Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, Kazuyo Sejima, and the artist Yayoi Kusama, the first woman to receive the Praemium Imperiale, the highest honor awarded to artists in Japan.

During his trip to the islands, Mikami also shot some of the other works at the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, listed below:

New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa

New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami
New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami
New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami
New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami

New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo MikamiNew Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo MikamiNew Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo MikamiNew Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa. Image © Haruo Mikami

Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto

Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo Mikami
Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo Mikami
Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo Mikami
Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo Mikami

Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo MikamiNaoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo MikamiNaoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo MikamiNaoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Haruo Mikami

Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa

Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami

Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo MikamiTeshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo MikamiTeshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo MikamiTeshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami

Yellow Pumpkin and Red Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama

Yellow Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo Mikami
Yellow Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo Mikami
Red Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo Mikami
Red Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo Mikami

Red Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo MikamiRed Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo MikamiYellow Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo MikamiYellow Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama. Image © Haruo Mikami

Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Japan's Art Islands: The Works of Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, and Kazuyo Sejima" [O arquipélago das artes no Japão: obras de Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa e Kazuyo Sejima] 13 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

