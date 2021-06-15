From Answering Daily Living Needs to Giving Everyone Access to Better Design: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

OASI ARCHITECTS | Varese, IT

A new simplicity

OASI architects is an emerging architecture practice founded in 2009 and currently led by Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza, and Anton Sagal. They are constantly devoted to answering the daily living needs for individuals and communities. From their studio in Varese, Italy, they are constantly bringing in research into every one of their projects.

Studio Céline Baumann | Basel, CH

Towards natural processes

Studio Céline Baumann is a landscape architecture firm based in Basel, Switzerland. The studio was founded by the French architect Céline Baumann in 2019, operating in the fields of urbanism, landscape architecture, and exhibition. Through an intersectional lens, she is informed by the interactive ecology between people and nature, complemented by a commitment to research that explores the collective value of nature and its impact on individuals.

CAUKIN | New York, USA; Warwickshire, UK; and Jakarta, ID

Socially engaged practice

CAUKIN Studio is an organization based in New York, Warwickshire (UK), and Jakarta. Founded in 2015 on the premise that everybody should have access to better designed and built spaces, CAUKIN has worked on more than 25 design and construction projects worldwide, involving and educating over 500 international participants and local people through the process of these projects.

Finding a language

Parasite 2.0 are Stefano Colombo, Eugenio Cosentino, and Luca Marullo. Based between Milan and Brussels, the practice was founded in 2010 as an independent research unit, a space of expression parallel to the academic environment. They investigate the status of human habitats, acting within a hybrid of architecture, design, and scenography.

