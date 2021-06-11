The 2021 Serpentine Pavilion by Counterspace Studio Captured by Mark Hazeldine

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The 20th Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Johannesburg-based practice Counterspace, directed by Sumayya Vally, opens today, on June 11, 2021, after 1-year postponement. On display until the 17th of October 2021, on the Serpentine Gallery’s lawn in Kensington Gardens, the project was captured by Mark Hazeldine. Check the exclusive photo series that highlights the story of the space.

© Mark Hazeldine Photography© Mark Hazeldine Photography© Mark Hazeldine Photography© Mark Hazeldine Photography+ 18

Counterspace, the 20th practice to accept the invitation to design the Serpentine pavilion, has created an intervention “based on past and present places of meeting, organizing and belonging across London”. Re-interpreting the shapes of London into the structure, referencing the architecture of places of worship, markets, restaurants, bookshops, and local cultural institutions that are particularly relevant to migrant communities in neighborhoods, the project will also have fragments installed across the city.

© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography

Mark Hazeldine has released his series of images today to celebrate the inauguration of the pavilion. “This is my take on the amazing project by Sumayya Vally. With these images I've tried to tell the story of the space, with a particular focus on the details, which create amazing graphical, almost abstract vignettes”, explains the photographer. Showcasing a space of get-together, the pictures presents also the meticulous details behind this pavilion.

© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography
© Mark Hazeldine Photography

