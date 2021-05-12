We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. T.R.O.P New Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

T.R.O.P New Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

Save this project
T.R.O.P New Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Bangkok, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. TROP Office is a landscape designers' office located around Ladprao area, Bangkok. It started from the idea of a new adjacent working box next to the old office building to expand the office space. The architect conveys the characteristic of the office by portray it through the building form and space. The white empty box filled out with function and landscapes harmoniously revealing the main protagonist of the building which is nature.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The box contains of 3-Storey building with 4 parts of function. The first part is public area of working, meeting, and recreation. The second is Private working room. The next part is an area for garden and soft landscape and the last one is main circulation connecting all spaces together.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The place represents simplicity with non-materialistic finishing of walls and floors. The space is filled by part of the boxes with plain and void. The building maintains the user’s privacy without depriving the connection with the environment. Bricks were chosen as a main material for integrating the architecture and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Nevertheless, nature is designed to become part of the building with void working as a light well allowing natural elements including light and ventilation to illuminate and flow throughout the whole space. The variation of shade and shadow cause by the penetration of natural light through the façade become part of the interior space which will be shifted throughout day.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

In overall of the design, the architecture is not only a place but also the flexible background for variety of people's gesture and imagination.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsThailand
Cite: "T.R.O.P New Office / Junsekino Architect and Design" 12 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961457/trop-new-office-junsekino-architect-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream