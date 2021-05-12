T.R.O.P New Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. TROP Office is a landscape designers' office located around Ladprao area, Bangkok. It started from the idea of a new adjacent working box next to the old office building to expand the office space. The architect conveys the characteristic of the office by portray it through the building form and space. The white empty box filled out with function and landscapes harmoniously revealing the main protagonist of the building which is nature.

The box contains of 3-Storey building with 4 parts of function. The first part is public area of working, meeting, and recreation. The second is Private working room. The next part is an area for garden and soft landscape and the last one is main circulation connecting all spaces together.

The place represents simplicity with non-materialistic finishing of walls and floors. The space is filled by part of the boxes with plain and void. The building maintains the user’s privacy without depriving the connection with the environment. Bricks were chosen as a main material for integrating the architecture and landscape.

Nevertheless, nature is designed to become part of the building with void working as a light well allowing natural elements including light and ventilation to illuminate and flow throughout the whole space. The variation of shade and shadow cause by the penetration of natural light through the façade become part of the interior space which will be shifted throughout day.

In overall of the design, the architecture is not only a place but also the flexible background for variety of people's gesture and imagination.