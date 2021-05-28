Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete

Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete

Save this article
Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete
Save this picture!
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image

Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image Rodney House / BAAG. Image Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image Viisa House / Francisco Farias Arquitecto y Asociados. Image + 11

A vault is a constructive technique that is achieved by compressing the materials forming it together. While this technique has existed since the time of the ancient Romans, certain types of vaulted ceilings, such as the Catalan or Valencian timbral vault, only reached popularity in some areas of the world at the start of the 19th century thanks to their lost cost and ready availability. With the ability to span over 30 meters and add substantial height to structures, vaulted ceilings became a go-to for the construction of industrial spaces such as workshops, factories, and warehouses.

Smaller arches, on the other hand, are usually prefabricated or constructed in situ out of clay, concrete, or other materials and are used in conjunction with concrete or steel beams or rafters to hold crawl spaces or lofts. In general, they're less curved than traditional vaults since they're generally used for much narrower spaces. Their ease of assembly makes them a popular design technique in many parts of the world.

The aesthetic appeal of vaults and arches, along with their low cost and easy implementation, make them an optimal element to incorporate into contemporary works. In this article, we present 10 works of architecture from throughout Argentina that demonstrate just some of the innovative ways to apply this classic technique:

Vaults

Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image
Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image

Rodney House / BAAG

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Rodney House / BAAG. Image
Rodney House / BAAG. Image

Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image
Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image

Luisina House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Villa Elvira, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image
House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image

Viisa House / Francisco Farias Arquitecto y Asociados

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Exaltación de la Cruz, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Viisa House / Francisco Farias Arquitecto y Asociados. Image
Viisa House / Francisco Farias Arquitecto y Asociados. Image

Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: San Vicente, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image

Arches

P House / Estudio Aloras

  • Year: 2014
  • Location: Funes, Santa Fe

Save this picture!
P House / Estudio Aloras. Image
P House / Estudio Aloras. Image

Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi. Image
Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi. Image

Nido House / Estudio PKa

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Béccar, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
Nido House / Estudio PKa. Image
Nido House / Estudio PKa. Image

PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Boedo, Buenos Aires

Save this picture!
PH José Mármol House/ Estudio Yama. Image
PH José Mármol House/ Estudio Yama. Image

Check out more Argentine Houses or more articles on Vaults and Arches here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Belén Maiztegui
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete" [Bóvedas y bovedillas en casas argentinas: ejemplos en ladrillo, madera y hormigón] 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961183/vaulted-and-arched-ceilings-in-argentine-houses-examples-using-brick-wood-and-concrete> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream