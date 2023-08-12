Bucolic Landscapes: 15 Country Houses in Portugal

Save this picture! Eco Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With a population of a little over ten million people, of which almost two-thirds are living in urban areas, Portugal is still one of the most rural countries in Europe to this day. A significant part of the population is distributed along the Atlantic Ocean coast, concentrated mainly in Lisbon and Porto, which account for almost half of the country's residents, resulting in a large and sparsely populated inland area with predominantly rural characteristics.

Despite the low density and the countryside atmosphere, these regions are not lacking in quality architecture. Many buildings - mostly residential - stand out for their ability to blend into the landscape, repurpose old structures, or pay homage to local vernacular techniques. The following 15 country houses are examples of this:

Location: Vila Pouca de Aguiar

Location: Sesimbra

Location: Aldeia do Meco

Location: Ponte da Barca

Location: Península de Troia

Location: Cinfães

Location: Paredes

Location: n/d

Location: Parada do Monte

Location: Corroios

Location: Arraiolos

Location: n/d

Location: Algarve

Location: Mesão Frio

Location: Sesimbra