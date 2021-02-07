Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos

+ 21

Houses • Portugal Architects: GSS arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: João Guimarães

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ofa Sosoares Wicanders JNF , Sanitana Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Gonçalo Salazar de Sousa

Collaborator: Tiago Câmara Lomelino

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A house on the dune, integrated in a vast natural area, where the construction index is reduced to a minimum. The Pestana Tróia Eco-Resort & Residence, located in the paradisiacal Peninsula of Tróia has a perfect natural setting, its own decoration and a privileged location that provide its guests with a unique experience.

The construction of all Villas, designed in an ecological way, seeks to respect the natural habitat of the animals and conserve the important existing species, minimizing the environmental impact and encouraging the rationalization of resources. There was a concern to “hurt” the surrounding landscape as little as possible, a mixture of pine forest and beach. The house, built in Light Steel Framing (LSF) and where concrete only exists in the mat slab, develops on 2 floors, the upper floor being manifestly smaller than the ground floor. The flat roofs of the pergolas, in pine sticks, accentuate the horizontality and create areas of shade adjacent to the house.

These factors result in an expansion of the house in the landscape in a smooth and natural way. The existence of large glazed openings that allow direct access to the outside of any compartment associated with the wood that lines exterior walls, seeks a frank dialogue with nature, not only because it is a natural material but also because of the color that is changing, such as the nature. It turns gray with the sun.