"Because you Know Yourself Better, you Observe Things Deeper": In Conversation with Anupama Kundoo

In Louisiana Channel's latest interview, Indian architect Anupama Kundoo shares her thoughts on the importance of balancing between traveling and being in solitude with oneself. "I think travel is important, but if you're not rooted yourself, you will go to a hundred places and not see anything", explained the architect, "traveling helps you step back from what you take for granted".

Wall House. Image © Javier Callejas
Wall House. Image © Javier Callejas

The architect describes how during her first ever trip outside India, she found herself judging everyone around her for their different lifestyle. However, several travels after that, she got used to being surrounded by different cultures. "I think midway, my gaze shifted, and I saw the similarities. Even with all the differences, it crystalized for me what is common. To understand harmony, beauty, and wellbeing, one needs to see how people celebrate life and different expressions and what is the common denominator between that". 

Wall House. Image © Javier Callejas
Wall House. Image © Javier Callejas

The interview was done in connection to the exhibition Taking Time, which opened this October at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark. The display provides an insight into Kundoo's approach of time as an architectural resource and showcases the architect's extensive preoccupation with sustainable, traditional materials and building practices. Taking Time is the latest instalment in the exhibition series The Architect's Studio, which brings into focus sustainable and socially aware architecture.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

News Via Louisiana Channel.

