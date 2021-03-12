10 Inspiring Interviews of Women In Architecture

Save this picture! The Women’s House of Ouled Merzoug / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University. Image © ArchDaily

In the midst of International Women’s Day which was on March 8th, this year features a week-long curation of articles and editorials by ArchDaily, seeking to dissipate the gender disparity that exists in the world of architecture. In highlighting women's voices in architectural conversations - the following are 10 interviews from ArchDaily’s archived Youtube playlists that feature inspiring women figures in the world of architecture.

Beatriz Colomina: On Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

Architecture historian, theorist, and curator, Beatriz Colomina, speaks with ArchDaily on how architecture is a collaborative process and talks about the relation between Modernism and disease.

Mariam Kamara: “Architecture Is the Stage in Which We Live Our Lives”

Founder and Principal of atelier masomi - Mariam Kamara - speaks with ArchDaily on the nature of streets as shared public spaces in developing countries, and how the architecture of buildings and urban planning directly shapes people’s lives.

Carme Pinós: MPavilion 2018

Spanish architect Carme Pinós talks about her MPavilion 2018 project, the first public work commissioned to a Spanish architect in Australia.

Grafton Architects: Why They Won the 2020 Pritzker Prize

Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design, shares some of the reasons why Irish architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara won the 2020 Pritzker Prize.

Anne Lacaton in the 7th Velux Daylight Symposium

Anne Lacaton, partner at Lacaton & Vassal, talks to ArchDaily about the value of natural daylight in architecture, and how to make a space with no “strong limits between the inside and outside.”

Studio Gang: Arkansas Art Centre Expansion

Founder of Studio Gang, Jeanne Gang, and Design Principal, Juliane Wolf, explain their design process behind their expansion of Arkansas Art Centre.

Helen Taylor: On The Alternate Future of Cities

Helen Taylor, Associate Architect at Woods Bagot - speaks to ArchDaily on the future of architecture and cities through the perspective of “The Londoner” project, a hotel that features the deepest habitable basement in the world.

In conversation with Anastasia Elrouss: Architect, Activist, and Founder of Warch(ée) NGO

Anastasia Elrouss, founder of Warch(ée) NGO speaks with ArchDaily’s Christele Harrouk and Hana Abdel about her beginnings, her works, and efforts to promote female inclusion in the architecture and construction field.

Yael Reisner: On her Lifelong Fight for Beauty

London-based Architect Yael Reisner and curator at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 explores its theme “Beauty Matters” through architectural means.

HerCity: A Digital Toolbox for Sustainable, Equal and Inclusive Cities

ArchDaily’s Christele Harrouk speaks with the team behind the digital toolbox for inclusive urban planning, HerCity, from Un-Habitat Chiara Martinuzzi and Christelle Lahoud, and from the Swedish independent think tank Global Utmaning, Tove Julin.