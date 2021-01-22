Submit a Project Advertise
Defining Spaces with Wood: Joinery in Brazilian Apartments

Defining Spaces with Wood: Joinery in Brazilian Apartments

ADK Apartment / Schuchovski Arquitetura - © Renata SallesML Apartment / flipê arquitetura - © Rodrigo XavierTatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura - © André MortattiSão Miguel Apartment / Membrana Arquitetura - © Haruo Mikami+ 9

Wood in architecture, when properly managed, is often associated with sustainability but also with a sense of comfort and coziness. Well-designed joinery can provide versatility and uniqueness to interior design, among so many other benefits.

Here we have gathered twelve Brazilian apartment designs in which carpentry ends up playing the main role, either as a piece of furniture or as partition walls that can divide or open up spaces when desired.

Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos

Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura - © Joana França
São Miguel Apartment / Membrana Arquitetura

São Miguel Apartment / Membrana Arquitetura - © Haruo Mikami
Copan Kitchenette / Garoa

GM Apartment / Nildo José

GM Apartment / Nildo José - Image Courtesy of Nildo José
JAP Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura

ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura - © Rodrigo Xavier
B84 Apartment / Cantagalo Arquitetos

Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura

Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura - © André Mortatti
Ibira Apartment / Sala2 Arquitetura

Ibira Apartment / Sala2 Arquitetura - © Evelyn Muller
ADK Apartment / Schuchovski Arquitetura

ADK Apartment / Schuchovski Arquitetura - © Renata Salles
Cervantes Apartment / Mandarina Arquitetura

Cervantes Apartment / Mandarina Arquitetura - © Nathalie Artaxo
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

