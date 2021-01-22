Defining Spaces with Wood: Joinery in Brazilian Apartments

Wood in architecture, when properly managed, is often associated with sustainability but also with a sense of comfort and coziness. Well-designed joinery can provide versatility and uniqueness to interior design, among so many other benefits.
Here we have gathered twelve Brazilian apartment designs in which carpentry ends up playing the main role, either as a piece of furniture or as partition walls that can divide or open up spaces when desired.
