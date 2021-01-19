Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Brazilian Interiors With Exposed Structures

Brazilian Interiors With Exposed Structures

Brazilian Interiors With Exposed Structures

Many architects tend to prefer using materials and architectural elements in their natural or raw state. It is common to remove ceilings and finishings, especially in renovation projects, to expose a building's structure. This process of reclaiming the natural materials of construction - without incorporating elements to cover the framework, pipes, tubes, and cables - transforms these spaces into places that have nothing to hide.

Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image: © Pedro MascaroExpansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro KokApartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson KonApartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França+ 13

However, to design projects with exposed structures requires some precautions. To ensure quality, performance, and durability of concrete structures, for example, one must pay attention to many details such as exposure to weather conditions, specification of coatings, rebar protection, placement of the formwork, and correction of imperfections. To learn more about how to better explore the possibilities of exposed concrete, read this article.

Check out our selection of 12 interior design projects in Brazil that highlight the structure's original colors, textures, and shapes by keeping it exposed.

Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos

Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Kok
Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Kok

Arouche Apartment / guará arquitetura + Vão

Arouche Apartment / guará arquitetura + Vão. Image: © André scarpa
Arouche Apartment / guará arquitetura + Vão. Image: © André scarpa

MF APARTMENT / Firma + Oitentaedois

MF APARTMENT / Firma + Oitentaedois. Image: © Vivi Spaco
MF APARTMENT / Firma + Oitentaedois. Image: © Vivi Spaco

Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro

Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image: © Pedro Mascaro
Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

AJ Apartment / Firma

AJ Apartment / Firma. Image: © Manuel Sá
AJ Apartment / Firma. Image: © Manuel Sá

Viadutos Apartment / Vão

Viadutos Apartment / Vão. Image: © Rafaela Netto
Viadutos Apartment / Vão. Image: © Rafaela Netto

Marchi Apartment / Rodrigo Bocater

Marchi Apartment / Rodrigo Bocater. Image: © Luiza Schreier
Marchi Apartment / Rodrigo Bocater. Image: © Luiza Schreier

Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França
Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

Trianon Apartment / Mira Arquitetos + Jrcarq

Trianon Apartment / Mira Arquitetos + Jrcarq. Image: © Manuel Sá
Trianon Apartment / Mira Arquitetos + Jrcarq. Image: © Manuel Sá

Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos

Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Graúna Apartment / Matú Arquitetura

Graúna Apartment / Matú Arquitetura. Image: © Cris Farhat
Graúna Apartment / Matú Arquitetura. Image: © Cris Farhat

108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos. Image: © Joana França
108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Brazilian Interiors With Exposed Structures" [12 Interiores brasileiros com estrutura aparente] 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955037/brazilian-interiors-with-exposed-structures> ISSN 0719-8884

