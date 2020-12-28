NB Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 29

Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Fernanda Maeda, Raíssa Simão, Victor Gonçalves

Interior Design: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Team: Tatiana Kamogawa, Julia Navarro, Thammy Nokaki

Landscape Design: Gilberto Elkis

Lighting Design: Foco

Facilities: CPTF Engenharia

Air Conditioning: EPT Engenharia

Structure: Sergio Vilela

Site Area: 825.0 m²

Project Beginning Year: 2016

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The NB residence was the first project to renovate a house located in Frade's condominium, in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. This project took place after the inauguration of Hotel Fasano, another design developed by our office, which will be completed by the future launch of 85 residential units, divided into 3 architectural sets.

The location of the project is quite privileged. From the context of exuberant natural beauty, the integration between the building and the landscape was a premise that guided the development of the project. One side of the residence faces the sea and the other faces a local access road. The street façade, which is quite compact, allows the volume of the house to gradually reveal itself, so that the variability of the façade facing the sea is an element of surprise.

For the approval of the residence´s design, we used the volume of the existing construction to respect the height and the maximum occupation of the lot. According to local restrictions, it would be possible to add areas built on the second floor as they were proportionally smaller and pulled back from the coverage limits. Another change made was the slight elevation of the access floor, on the façade facing the sea, to enlarge the view of the residence and to protect it from any variations in sea level.

To make the construction more agile, we used a metallic structure of slender proportions, but capable of overcoming large spans. Another feature employed was the extension of large eaves and balconies, which were able to protect the entire upper floor. In turn, the ground floor was conceived as an open and integrated space. To accentuate this character, we proposed the extension of the pool terrace in front of the sea, contributing to suggest the feeling of spaciousness and integration with the nature.

At the customer's request, we emphasized the entrance space, proposing a kind of transition between the interior and exterior, based on the use of natural light controlled by an expressive wood pergola. The composition of the environment also counted with the creation of gardens and a large mirror of water, which crosses the interior of the rooms and connects the environments.

On the other hand, the family dormitories are located on the second floor, and are accessed by a double height hall, which allows communication between intimate and social spaces. On the roof of the main building we added a volume that concentrates the leisure-oriented programs of the residence. In this location there is the gym, the massage room, the steam room and the support area for the suspended terrace.

Regarding the materials, we choose to use panels and ceiling in Freijó wood, ceramic floors and external façades in carbonized wood. The use of this traditional technique of Japanese origin allows the incorporation of an artisanal production mode, while it provides contemporaneity to the aesthetic language of the project.