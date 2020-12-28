Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Cedar Island Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture

Cedar Island Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture

Save this project
Cedar Island Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture

© Peter Eckert© Peter Eckert© Peter Eckert© Peter Eckert+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
West Linn, United States
  • Design Team:Rick Berry, Kelly Edwards, Joe Broders
  • Engineering:SFA Design Group
  • Interior Design:Baines Design
  • City:West Linn
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

Text description provided by the architects. The Cedar Island Residence is designed for connection—the house to its unique site on the banks of the Willamette River, and the members of the small family to one another. The home sits close to the river, so close that in order to prepare for potential floods the living spaces are lifted off the ground, stacking above concrete garages.

Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

These concrete plinths are marked with the high-water line of a historic 1996 flood, a subtle reminder of the power of nature and another connection point to the site and its history. Above, the home is divided into three volumes: a large family room and gathering space, a private bedroom wing, and a guest house—tethered to the rest by a suspended steel bridge. For the close-knit family togetherness was a critical design driver, so in lieu of smaller activity spaces throughout the house, the home's only indoor gathering place is the great room.

Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

Large sliding doors and glass walls open the house out to the river and the clerestory windows around the great room enhance the sense of connection to the nature that surrounds the home. A simple palette of durable materials completes the design: concrete, stucco, cedar, and steel.

Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Scott I Edwards Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Cedar Island Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture" 28 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953409/cedar-island-residence-scott-i-edwards-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream