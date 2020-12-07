Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Powerhouse, Mecanoo and SHoP Join Design Team Reimagining Rotterdam's Rijnhaven

A new masterplan and building scheme has been designed for the Codrico Factory and Rijnhaven in Rotterdam. With the overall plan created by Powerhouse Company in collaboration with developer RED Company, the proposal includes a series of buildings by Mecanoo, SHoP Architects, Office Winhov and Crimson Architectural Historians. Called the "Codrico Terrain", the project aims to celebrate local industrial heritage and embrace change for the future.

Rotterdam Rijnhaven has long been the site of the Codrico Factory and the iconic ‘green cube’, a building that's both a listed monument and a piece of Dutch heritage within the Rotterdam harbor. The factory’s industrial activities will be relocated to activate the site at Katendrecht. Working with the municipality, Powerhouse Company's masterplan centers on a landmark building to be built in the water in front of the factory and the new city park. The Codrico Terrai will include a tower by SHoP, the quayside building, the factory itself, and a structure on the field next to the factory.

The proposal outlines 1,500 new rental and owner-occupied homes, including 50% affordable homes, as well as offices, shops, restaurants and cultural functions within a lower plinth. The mixed-use development covers a total of 190,000 sq meters. The team notes that the quays will be "activated with floating parks on both the Wilhelminapier side and the Codrico Terrain side." The Rijnhaven Bridge will complete the pedestrian loop around the harbor. With the approval by the Board of the development vision, RED Company will continue to develop the plan with the architects. For next steps, the municipal council will discuss and adopt the memorandum of principles for the project, after which, the zoning plan can be started.

Team: Powerhouse Company, RED Company, Office Winhov, SHoP Architects, Mecanoo, Delva Landscape Architects & Urbanism, DVP, Crimson Historians & Urbanists, DLA Piper, George & Harrison, Build in Amsterdam, Anne van der Zwaag, Mees Ruimte & Milieu.

News via Powerhouse Company

