Brazilian Interiors: 8 Projects with Flexible Furniture

When designing in times of quick and constant transformations, one must keep a close eye on the surge of new demands, and one must design spaces that embrace such mutability.

Flexible furniture is a reflection of this contemporary behavior because they can be moved around easily, they have great adaptability, and because they can perform different functions in a single piece. These pieces enable several different layouts, being able to adjust their shape according to specific requirements and changes, which helps optimizing interiors.

Consolação Apartment / Canoa Arquitetura. Image @Rafaela NettoHigienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image @Pedro MascaroAndradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura. Image @Cristiano BauceViadutos Apartment / Vão. Image @Rafaela Netto+ 9

We have selected eight Brazilian projects that combine versatility and flexibility in furniture design.

Consolação Apartment / Canoa Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Consolação Apartment / Canoa Arquitetura. Image @Rafaela Netto
Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura

Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura. Image @Cristiano Bauce
Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos

Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image @Nelson Kon
Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro

Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image @Pedro Mascaro
Dijon Kitchen / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Dijon Kitchen / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Image @Alain Brugier
ED Apartment / Daher Jardim Arquitetura

ED Apartment / Daher Jardim Arquitetura. Image @Larissa Sad, @Haruo Mikami
Studio Brasília 27 / Fabio Cherman (in Portuguese)

Studio Brasília 27 / Fabio Cherman. Image @Fabio Cherman
Viadutos Apartment / Vão

Viadutos Apartment / Vão. Image @Rafaela Netto
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Brazilian Interiors: 8 Projects with Flexible Furniture" [Interiores brasileiros: 8 projetos com mobiliário flexível] 26 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952036/brazilian-interiors-8-projects-with-flexible-furniture> ISSN 0719-8884

