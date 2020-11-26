Brazilian Interiors: 8 Projects with Flexible Furniture

When designing in times of quick and constant transformations, one must keep a close eye on the surge of new demands, and one must design spaces that embrace such mutability.

Flexible furniture is a reflection of this contemporary behavior because they can be moved around easily, they have great adaptability, and because they can perform different functions in a single piece. These pieces enable several different layouts, being able to adjust their shape according to specific requirements and changes, which helps optimizing interiors.

We have selected eight Brazilian projects that combine versatility and flexibility in furniture design.

Save this picture! Consolação Apartment / Canoa Arquitetura. Image @Rafaela Netto

Save this picture! Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura. Image @Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture! Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image @Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image @Pedro Mascaro

Save this picture! Dijon Kitchen / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Image @Alain Brugier

Save this picture! ED Apartment / Daher Jardim Arquitetura. Image @Larissa Sad, @Haruo Mikami