Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro

+ 26

Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Teresa Mascaro

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Mascaro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Fujitsu Hafele Rinnai Schneider Electric Ademir Chilano , Alphagran Mármores e Granitos , Aquaflex Aquecedores , Artenova Gesso Decoração , Atko Construtora e Elementos em Concreto , Brilia , Confort Blind , Deca , EJC Instalações Elétricas , Ecodoorpvc Esquadrias , Fórmica , Gilberto Ogata Serralheria , Granitorre , Gypsum , House of Glass , La Fonte , +7 Manoel Reis Marcenaria , Paulo Ronaldo Neto Ar-com , RX Pinturas , Suvinil , Tigre , Tramontina , reka iluminacao -7 Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Teresa Mascaro

Engineering: Oscar Toshio Kusaka

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a 90 m2 apartment situated in the São Paulo central area. The apartment is in a typical 1950s apartment building and it was found in its original condition.

The objective of the Project was to make use of the features so typical for this period: ample spaces, high ceilings, huge window vaults, ipê wood parquette ...

Nevertheless, in order to meet new design, in addition to hydraulic and electrical installations some spatial changes were necessary too.



The kitchen and the living room were integrated by means of a built on site counter made of reinforced concrete. The counter is ‘L’ shaped and starts at 90cm high in the kitchen area, containing the stove, sink, etc. At the point where it reaches the living room it drops down 15cm and becomes a dinner table that stretches for three meters. This three-meter-table does not have any support on the floor but is suspended by two iron bars that are welded to the ceiling structure. An iron plate linear lamp is fixed to the reinforcing bars and hovers over the table.

The existing bathroom was transformed into a sizeable utility room and niches for kitchen cabinets. A new bathroom was then made in the original place of the maid’s quarters.

The wet area floor finishing is done in pastel coloured terrazzo floor tiles. The original parquette flooring was restored. The wet area walls are done in epoxy paint.

Columns and beams were exposed so that the original markings and identification inscriptions are visible.

A naval plywood bookcase in the living room is a catwalk that goes up to meet the reinforced concrete shelf which encircles the whole social area and is used for an indirect lighting.