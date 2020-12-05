Jardin Anglais Cafe Pavilion / Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication

+ 15

Design Team: Stefania Boggian, Miguel Coutinho, Rodrigo Del Canto, Yves Dreier, David Ferreira, Alexandros Fotakis, Eik Frenzel, Alexandre Pleisch, Erika Sanz

Clients: Fondation of the Château de Chillon and Canton de Vaud

City: Veytaux

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Initially thought of as a military installation, Chillon Castle has become meanwhile an international tourist destination. The gentle meanders of the garden layouts, inspired by Rousseau, offer the visitor the opportunity to take a stroll. The paths lead to iconic views of the lake, the Alps and the castle, the gaiety of a walk along the water’s edge adds to the refinement of the medieval architecture.

With the help of dense vegetation, the castle grounds subtly blend into the landscape and allow the monument to be anchored in its site. At the same time, the pavilions of the garden, landing stage, kiosks, forts, on a modest scale, support the feeling of unity and coherence. At the entrance, the pavilion of Café Byron is the last attraction of the garden. Already from the cantonal road, it attracts attention like a showcase. With its butterfly roof opening on both sides, lake, and mountain, it creates a gesture of openness and welcome. Its radiant attitude magnetizes.

Combining minerality and lightness, it unites the site’s hues with a contemporary and international program. It offers an unlimited view of the castle while adjusting to the pavilion scale. The latticework engraved in the concrete walls is oriented to the semantic register of the traditional pavilions of an English garden. From inside, glances can wander over the castle, the lake, or the slopes of the Chablais. The pavilion is intended to amplify the «Château de Chillon» experience, as a place for contemplation and rest.