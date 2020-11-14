Concrete Countertops: Brutalism in the Bathroom

Concrete is one of the top building materials in the world and it is almost impossible not to associate it with architectural structures. However, the so-called brutalist style is becoming more and more popular in interior design, and concrete is replacing the traditional materials used in furniture and countertops, such as wood and stone.

Due to its polished finish and seamless surface, this waterproof and resistant material is very easy to clean, preventing mold from growing in expansion joints, and requiring little maintenance. A few months ago we published an article featuring a collection of projects for kitchen countertops and indoor/outdoor benches made of concrete. Now, we have gathered a series of interior design projects with bathrooms featuring concrete countertops, from small washrooms to roomy bathrooms. Check out below:

+ 12