World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Concrete Countertops: Brutalism in the Kitchen

Concrete Countertops: Brutalism in the Kitchen

Save this article
Concrete Countertops: Brutalism in the Kitchen

Gone are the days when the kitchen was relegated to a service area. Following the traditional system of bourgeois residential tripartition (dividing the house into social, intimate, and service areas), the kitchen was originally designed as an independent and closed space. Today, more and more, projects seek to integrate and relate it to other rooms in the house, facilitating different interactions among its residents. Due to this transformation, the appearance of the kitchen also changed, and traditional ceramic and stone cladding gave way to new materials.

In relation to countertops – cutting, preparation, and cooking zones – the use of marble and granite seems to have given way to new solutions, with designers instead using materials commonly incorporated into structural or other architectural elements such as concrete. With continuous surfaces and a polished finish, in addition to being a waterproof and resistant material, the concrete is easy to clean, doesn't deteriorate, prevents the accumulation of fungi (which is usually present in expansion joints), and allows contact with wet areas. With all this in mind, we've assembled below several projects to inspire your next kitchen project.

House in the Trees / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden

Concrete House / BAK Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Haruo Mikami
Haruo Mikami

Casa da Rua Madalena / Garoa

Save this picture!
Pedro Napolitano Prata
Pedro Napolitano Prata

AK Apartment / Rua 141 + ZALC Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Nathalie Artaxo
Nathalie Artaxo

House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Nelson Kon
Nelson Kon

H3 House / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden

Kitnet Copan / Garoa

Save this picture!
Pedro Napolitano Prata
Pedro Napolitano Prata

Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

Estúdio Campo Grande / Garoa

Save this picture!
Pedro Napolitano Prata
Pedro Napolitano Prata

Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Haruo Mikami
Haruo Mikami

House in Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Nelson Kon
Nelson Kon

House in the Dune / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden

RR Apartment / StudioLIM

Save this picture!
André Mortatti
André Mortatti
About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Concrete Countertops: Brutalism in the Kitchen" [Bancadas de concreto: brutalismo na cozinha] 06 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931250/concrete-countertops-brutalism-in-the-kitchen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream