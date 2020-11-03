From Architecture as a Civic Task to an Interest in Materials: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

Save this picture! Espazio Oteiza / Mecanismo Arquitectura. Image © Imagen Subliminal

Four emerging architecture studio profiles from Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, and Poland were chosen by New Generations, a platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every two weeks Archdaily publishes a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

A-A Collective | Basel, Switzerland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Warsaw, Poland

Facing contemporary global complexity

A-A Collective is an interdisciplinary practice focused on architecture with members in Basel, Copenhagen and Warsaw. The collective came together in Switzerland and operates from 3 different countries by putting together local backgrounds and knowledge to face the contemporary global complexity. The collective is a group of professionals who find an interdisciplinary approach fundamental to push the boundaries of the practice.

Aparicio / Eeraerts | Antwerp, Belgium

Specific objectives

Save this picture! Pigeon Tower / Aparicio / Eeraerts. Image © Jonathan Jacques

aparicio / eeraerts is a multidisciplinary practice based in Antwerp, founded by Roberto Aparicio Ronda and Elise Eeraerts. The studio began somewhat naively but now mainly focuses on the relation between art and architecture, while also researching the spatial qualities caused by different methodologies and conceptualizations in both disciplines.

Mecanismo | Madrid, Spain

A way of life

Save this picture! Espazio Oteiza / Mecanismo Arquitectura. Image © Iñaki Rubio

Based in Madrid, mecanismo results from the combination of a profound interest in materials and a careful execution of ideas, all developed with a clear obsession for investigation and innovation of new concepts. The materialization of these ideas resulted in Marta Urtasun and Pedro Rica coming together in 2012 carrying out work specialised in the development and execution of projects, systems and products related to design and architecture.

Civic architects | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Deep research

Save this picture! ITC Faculty University of Twente / Civic Architects. Image Courtesy of Civic Architects

Civic is an architectural firm for public buildings and places. From their studio in Amsterdam, they design a generous architecture that survives generations while viewing architecture not as an autonomous discipline, but a public task. Civic is led by four partners and consists of ten architects. They approach the design from different scales and work for each assignment with specialist builders, thinkers and practical experts.

