Natural Light in Kitchens: Overhead Illumination in Latin American Homes

Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Whether by traditional windows, linear openings in the wall, or skylights, the manipulation and incorporation of natural lighting in architectural projects can render a radical change in interior spaces.

The kitchen receives special attention from many architects and designers as it is often the center of activity for a living space and good quality lighting is key in ensuring an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable experience.

in this article, we present a handful of contemporary residential projects from throughout Latin America—Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, and Brazil—that utilize natural lighting as a way to optimize kitchen space.

Location: Chile

Year: 2010

Save this picture! Vattier House / elton_léniz. Image © Natalia Vial

Location: Chile

Year: 2012

Save this picture! House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos. Image © Juan Dúran Sierralta

Location: Chile

Year: 2012

Save this picture! Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Location: Chile

Year: 2013

Save this picture! La Gloria House / Duque Motta & AA. Image

Save this picture! Casa La Gloria / Duque Motta & AA. Image Cortesía de Duque Motta

Location: Chile

Year: 2017

Save this picture! BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Image

Save this picture! BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Image © Esteban Arteaga

Location: Chile

Year: 2018

Save this picture! BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías. Image

Save this picture! BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Location: Chile

Year: 2018

Save this picture! House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann. Image

Save this picture! House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann. Image © Roland Halbe

Location: Argentina

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA. Image © Federico Cairoli

Location: Peru

Year: 2012

Save this picture! Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola

Location: Mexico

Year: 2013

Save this picture! Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

Location: Brazil

Year: 2007

Save this picture! Varanda House / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Fran Parente

