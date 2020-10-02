Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio

+ 14

Design Team: Walker Zabriskie

Architect In Charge : Pablo Luna

Clients: Stonehouse Hotel, Ubud, Bali.

Engineering & Construction: Pablo Luna Studio

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Treehouse is located in the town of Ubud, at the heart of the island of Bali. Surrounded by jungle to the sides and rice terraces in the front, this suite from the boutique hotel Stonehouse, stands five meters above the ground thanks to its 14 centimeter diameter and 8 meter long bamboo pillars.

Tree House’s ceiling is made from 3 centimeter wide x 2.5 centimeter thick x 4 meter long bamboo splits, creating a grid-shell that derives its strength from its double curvature. The overall shape shows the integration of architecture and environment, and the relationship between space and nature. The interior floor is also made from bamboo splits that smoothly transitions into a wooden terrace. This moment in the building highlights the wall-less space that keeps indoors and outdoors as one unity. The interior design bows to the beauty and sacredness of bamboo with a circular nest-like custom made bed by the studio.

Other features like the toilet cave and shower bring their inspiration from the adjacent jungle. Every corner is meant to be an experience. A unique and organic space for those who seek to meditate and relax on the shear and wonder of Bali cultural context and scenery.