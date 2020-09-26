Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Bamba House / CCPM Arquitectos

Bamba House / CCPM Arquitectos

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, House Interiors
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: CCPM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Alba, Carpeal, Nos Arquitectos, Oficios Asociados, Robert McNeel & Associates, ternium siderar
  • Design Team:Constanza Chiozza, Pedro Magnasco, Candelaria Gómez Smurra, Gabriela Sinizi
  • City:Buenos Aires
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Bamba House is beside one of the main commercial and vehicular arteries of Buenos Aires, Córdoba Avenue. Once a traditional “chorizo” house from the early XX century, it has gone through serial refurbishments that transformed its spatial and material qualities over time.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The update consists in reformulating its actual condition by building an envelope that mediates between existing and contemporary technologies. It displays ventilation, illumination, circulation and occupation tonalities according to the existing situation it relates to and can vary according to use.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The envelope builds two “patios” in different levels. Its mechanical technology allows it to open, close, fold and rise. In the interior, it unfolds with wood and sheetrock surfaces building the infrastructure for the toilet and kitchen, the studio and the sleeping room.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

CCPM Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsArgentina
Cite: "Bamba House / CCPM Arquitectos" [Casa Bamba / CCPM Arquitectos] 26 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948340/bamba-house-ccpm-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

