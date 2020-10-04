Mexican Architects Design 25 New Facilities for Mexico City's PILARES Program

Submit a Project Advertise
Mexico City's Secretary of Public Works and Services announced a collaboration with some of the country's most distinguished architectural minds in a move to add on to the capital's educational and cultural infrastructure. The project centers on the planning and building of 25 new Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge (PILARES), an initiative implemented by Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

The city has set the current project's budget at 264 million pesos, making it a phase of a much larger government expansion of the city's educational infrastructure that includes the implementation of 274 facilities in total. Of the 274 planned facilities, 165 are completed (32 new structures and 133 remodels), 56 are undergoing construction (50 new structures, 6 remodels), 41 are in the bidding process (35 new, 6 remodels), and 12 are under review by the Secretary of Education (11 new, 1 remodel). In total, the project is valued at 1.6 billion pesos. 

25 of these PILARES will be one-of-a-kind architectural pieces, designed by large, well-known firms that are practically donating their time and effort in support of a program that aims to build an informed and participative populace.
- Claudia Sheinbaum (Mayor of Mexico City)

The firms collaborating for the project include Ambrosi Etchegaray, Fernanda Canales, Frida Escobedo, Gabriela Carrillo, Javier Sánchez, Macias Peredo Studio, Mauricio Rocha, Rozana Montiel, Taller 6A (Alejandro Sánchez), Taller de Arquitectura X, TEN Arquitectos, WorkAC (USA) + Ignacio Urquiza, Productora + Palma, Taller ADG, Gaeta Springall, a | 911, Francisco Pardo + Fierro, R-Zero, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Dellekamp / Schleich, TO + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia) y Juan Pablo Serrano Orozco. Continue reading to check out their proposals.

Ambrosi Etchegaray

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 836m2 structure, 2 levels

© Ambrosi Etchegaray
© Ambrosi Etchegaray

WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 472m2 structure, 3 levels

© WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
© WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 4.5 levels

© Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos
© Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos

TEN Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 1178m2 structure, 2 levels

© TEN Arquitectos
© TEN Arquitectos

WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Municipality: Azcapotzalco
Dimensions: 442m2 structure, 3 levels

© WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
© WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Taller 6A

Municipality: Coyoacán
Dimensions: 458m2, 3 levels

© Taller 6A
© Taller 6A

TAX - Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 1231m2 de construcción, 2 niveles

© TAX - Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
© TAX - Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Francisco Pardo + Fierro

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 2600m2 structure, 2 levels

© Francisco Pardo + Fierro
© Francisco Pardo + Fierro

Taller ADG

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 385m2 structure, 3 levels

© Taller ADG
© Taller ADG

a | 911

Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 775m2 structure, 1 level

© a | 911
© a | 911

Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 662m2 structure, 2 levels

© Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
© Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

Fernanda Canales

Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 700m2 structure, 2 levels

© Fernanda Canales
© Fernanda Canales

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 611m2 structure, 2 levels

© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao

Taller Gabriela Carrillo

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 480m2 structure, 1.5 levels

© Gabriela Carrillo
© Gabriela Carrillo

PRODUCTORA + PALMA

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 440m2 structure, 2 levels

© PRODUCTORA + PALMA Estudio
© PRODUCTORA + PALMA Estudio

Dellekamp / Schleich

Municipality: Tláhuac
Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 2 levels

© Dellekamp / Schleich
© Dellekamp / Schleich

Frida Escobedo Taller de Arquitectura

Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 1825m2 structure, 1 level

© Frida Escobedo
© Frida Escobedo

R-Zero

Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions:  296m2 structure, 3 levels

© R-zero
© R-zero

JSa Arquitectura

Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 450m2 structure, 2 levels

© JSa
© JSa

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 407m2 structure, 3 levels

© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions:  428m2 structure, 3 levels

© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Xochimilco
Dimensions: 380m2 structure, 3 levels

© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
© TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Estudio Macias Peredo, Serio Ortiz y Juan López Vergara

Municipality: Xochimilco
Dimensions: 850m2 structure, 1 level

© Estudio Macias Peredo
© Estudio Macias Peredo

