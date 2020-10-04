Mexican Architects Design 25 New Facilities for Mexico City's PILARES Program

Mexico City's Secretary of Public Works and Services announced a collaboration with some of the country's most distinguished architectural minds in a move to add on to the capital's educational and cultural infrastructure. The project centers on the planning and building of 25 new Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge (PILARES), an initiative implemented by Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.
The city has set the current project's budget at 264 million pesos, making it a phase of a much larger government expansion of the city's educational infrastructure that includes the implementation of 274 facilities in total. Of the 274 planned facilities, 165 are completed (32 new structures and 133 remodels), 56 are undergoing construction (50 new structures, 6 remodels), 41 are in the bidding process (35 new, 6 remodels), and 12 are under review by the Secretary of Education (11 new, 1 remodel). In total, the project is valued at 1.6 billion pesos.
25 of these PILARES will be one-of-a-kind architectural pieces, designed by large, well-known firms that are practically donating their time and effort in support of a program that aims to build an informed and participative populace.
- Claudia Sheinbaum (Mayor of Mexico City)
The firms collaborating for the project include Ambrosi Etchegaray, Fernanda Canales, Frida Escobedo, Gabriela Carrillo, Javier Sánchez, Macias Peredo Studio, Mauricio Rocha, Rozana Montiel, Taller 6A (Alejandro Sánchez), Taller de Arquitectura X, TEN Arquitectos, WorkAC (USA) + Ignacio Urquiza, Productora + Palma, Taller ADG, Gaeta Springall, a | 911, Francisco Pardo + Fierro, R-Zero, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Dellekamp / Schleich, TO + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia) y Juan Pablo Serrano Orozco. Continue reading to check out their proposals.
Ambrosi Etchegaray
Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 836m2 structure, 2 levels
WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 472m2 structure, 3 levels
Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos
Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 4.5 levels
TEN Arquitectos
Municipality: Álvaro Obregón
Dimensions: 1178m2 structure, 2 levels
WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
Municipality: Azcapotzalco
Dimensions: 442m2 structure, 3 levels
Taller 6A
Municipality: Coyoacán
Dimensions: 458m2, 3 levels
TAX - Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 1231m2 de construcción, 2 niveles
Francisco Pardo + Fierro
Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 2600m2 structure, 2 levels
Taller ADG
Municipality: Cuauhtémoc
Dimensions: 385m2 structure, 3 levels
a | 911
Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 775m2 structure, 1 level
Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 662m2 structure, 2 levels
Fernanda Canales
Municipality: Iztapalapa
Dimensions: 700m2 structure, 2 levels
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 611m2 structure, 2 levels
Taller Gabriela Carrillo
Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 480m2 structure, 1.5 levels
PRODUCTORA + PALMA
Municipality: Magdalena Contreras
Dimensions: 440m2 structure, 2 levels
Dellekamp / Schleich
Municipality: Tláhuac
Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 2 levels
Frida Escobedo Taller de Arquitectura
Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 1825m2 structure, 1 level
R-Zero
Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 296m2 structure, 3 levels
JSa Arquitectura
Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 450m2 structure, 2 levels
TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 407m2 structure, 3 levels
TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
Municipality: Tlalpan
Dimensions: 428m2 structure, 3 levels
TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)
Municipality: Xochimilco
Dimensions: 380m2 structure, 3 levels
Estudio Macias Peredo, Serio Ortiz y Juan López Vergara
Municipality: Xochimilco
Dimensions: 850m2 structure, 1 level