Mexican Architects Design 25 New Facilities for Mexico City's PILARES Program

Mexico City's Secretary of Public Works and Services announced a collaboration with some of the country's most distinguished architectural minds in a move to add on to the capital's educational and cultural infrastructure. The project centers on the planning and building of 25 new Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge (PILARES), an initiative implemented by Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

The city has set the current project's budget at 264 million pesos, making it a phase of a much larger government expansion of the city's educational infrastructure that includes the implementation of 274 facilities in total. Of the 274 planned facilities, 165 are completed (32 new structures and 133 remodels), 56 are undergoing construction (50 new structures, 6 remodels), 41 are in the bidding process (35 new, 6 remodels), and 12 are under review by the Secretary of Education (11 new, 1 remodel). In total, the project is valued at 1.6 billion pesos.

25 of these PILARES will be one-of-a-kind architectural pieces, designed by large, well-known firms that are practically donating their time and effort in support of a program that aims to build an informed and participative populace.

- Claudia Sheinbaum (Mayor of Mexico City)

The firms collaborating for the project include Ambrosi Etchegaray, Fernanda Canales, Frida Escobedo, Gabriela Carrillo, Javier Sánchez, Macias Peredo Studio, Mauricio Rocha, Rozana Montiel, Taller 6A (Alejandro Sánchez), Taller de Arquitectura X, TEN Arquitectos, WorkAC (USA) + Ignacio Urquiza, Productora + Palma, Taller ADG, Gaeta Springall, a | 911, Francisco Pardo + Fierro, R-Zero, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Dellekamp / Schleich, TO + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia) y Juan Pablo Serrano Orozco. Continue reading to check out their proposals.

Ambrosi Etchegaray

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón

Dimensions: 836m2 structure, 2 levels

WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón

Dimensions: 472m2 structure, 3 levels

Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón

Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 4.5 levels

TEN Arquitectos

Municipality: Álvaro Obregón

Dimensions: 1178m2 structure, 2 levels

WORKac (Amale Andraos and Dan Wood) + IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Municipality: Azcapotzalco

Dimensions: 442m2 structure, 3 levels

Taller 6A

Municipality: Coyoacán

Dimensions: 458m2, 3 levels

TAX - Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc

Dimensions: 1231m2 de construcción, 2 niveles

Francisco Pardo + Fierro

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc

Dimensions: 2600m2 structure, 2 levels

Taller ADG

Municipality: Cuauhtémoc

Dimensions: 385m2 structure, 3 levels

a | 911

Municipality: Iztapalapa

Dimensions: 775m2 structure, 1 level

Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

Municipality: Iztapalapa

Dimensions: 662m2 structure, 2 levels

Fernanda Canales

Municipality: Iztapalapa

Dimensions: 700m2 structure, 2 levels

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras

Dimensions: 611m2 structure, 2 levels

Taller Gabriela Carrillo

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras

Dimensions: 480m2 structure, 1.5 levels

PRODUCTORA + PALMA

Municipality: Magdalena Contreras

Dimensions: 440m2 structure, 2 levels

Dellekamp / Schleich

Municipality: Tláhuac

Dimensions: 425m2 structure, 2 levels

Frida Escobedo Taller de Arquitectura

Municipality: Tlalpan

Dimensions: 1825m2 structure, 1 level

R-Zero

Municipality: Tlalpan

Dimensions: 296m2 structure, 3 levels

JSa Arquitectura

Municipality: Tlalpan

Dimensions: 450m2 structure, 2 levels

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Tlalpan

Dimensions: 407m2 structure, 3 levels

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Tlalpan

Dimensions: 428m2 structure, 3 levels

TO Arquitectos + Felipe Uribe (Colombia) + AGENdA (Colombia)

Municipality: Xochimilco

Dimensions: 380m2 structure, 3 levels

Estudio Macias Peredo, Serio Ortiz y Juan López Vergara

Municipality: Xochimilco

Dimensions: 850m2 structure, 1 level