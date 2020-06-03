World
  Beat Guhl: "We Allow Architects to Build Fluid, Uninterrupted, and Digitized Spaces"

Beat Guhl: "We Allow Architects to Build Fluid, Uninterrupted, and Digitized Spaces"

Beat Guhl: "We Allow Architects to Build Fluid, Uninterrupted, and Digitized Spaces"

We spoke with Beat Guhl, CEO of Sky-Frame, during the Swiss Bau fair – one of the largest events in the materials industry. Sky-Frame produces frameless sliding window systems; vital components to achieve an effective and efficient transparency in architectural projects. The company is constantly pushing for technical innovation and works closely with architects to help achieve fluid spatial concepts.

Check out a series of projects that connect interior and exterior through windows of maximum transparency and subtlety.

Edinburgh Pavilion / Archer + Braun

Edinburgh Pavilion / Archer + Braun. Image © David Barbour
Edinburgh Pavilion / Archer + Braun. Image © David Barbour

Bouwman House / Sam Crawford Architects

Bouwman House / Sam Crawford Architects. Image © Brett Boardman
Bouwman House / Sam Crawford Architects. Image © Brett Boardman

Pavillon du Lac / Daoust Lestage

Pavillon du Lac / Daoust Lestage. Image © Adrien Williams
Pavillon du Lac / Daoust Lestage. Image © Adrien Williams

Frog Castle / Scott Donald Architecture

Frog Castle / Scott Donald Architecture. Image © Daniel Hopkinson
Frog Castle / Scott Donald Architecture. Image © Daniel Hopkinson

Orum Residence / SPF: architects

Orum Residence / SPF: architects. Image © Matthew Momberger
Orum Residence / SPF: architects. Image © Matthew Momberger

Haus 33 / Zoran Bodrozic

Haus 33 / Zoran Bodrozic. Image © Robert Niederl
Haus 33 / Zoran Bodrozic. Image © Robert Niederl

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

City Villa S3 / Steimle Architekten

You can find more leading views on the future of the building industry in our past interviews and our podcast series.

News Interviews
