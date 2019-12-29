World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  3. 'We Can't Innovate Alone as Manufacturers, We Need to Listen to Researchers' David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group

'We Can't Innovate Alone as Manufacturers, We Need to Listen to Researchers' David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group

Save this article
'We Can't Innovate Alone as Manufacturers, We Need to Listen to Researchers' David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group

On the occasion of the 8th VELUX Daylight Symposium held on October 9 and 10 of 2019 in Paris, we talked with David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group, to learn about the present and future of the company. We wanted to know how they address innovation and new technologies – especially through the biennial event – to improve quality of life for people who incorporate Velux's products and services into their homes and other spaces in more than 46 countries around the world.

The challenges that we have in terms of buildings and carbon emissions, over the coming 30 years, require the knowledge, the experience, and the ideas of people at all different stages. We can't innovate sufficiently alone as a manufacturer, we need to listen to researchers, who are doing cutting-edge work in terms of how to bring daylight into buildings, the impact of air renewal and so on, so forth. But we need also to work with legislators because the legislation that they bring to the table impacts what people are allowed to do in buildings. [...] By bringing together these people who have these different lenses at which they look at the same problem, we hope to inspire everybody across the board. It's our responsibility as manufacturers.

Check out some of the highlights of the event and find more details about The Daylight Award 2020.

About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

#Tags

News Interviews
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "'We Can't Innovate Alone as Manufacturers, We Need to Listen to Researchers' David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group" 29 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930770/we-cant-innovate-alone-as-manufacturers-we-need-to-listen-to-researchers-david-briggs-ceo-at-the-velux-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream