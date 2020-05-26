World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Finland
  5. Think Corner Helsinki University / JKMM Architects

Think Corner Helsinki University / JKMM Architects

Save this project
Think Corner Helsinki University / JKMM Architects
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

© Mika Huisman © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo © Mika Huisman + 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Other Facilities
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: JKMM Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tuomas Uusheimo, Mika Huisman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Merianto, Panasonic, Baumannn, Cacoon CACOON, Carl Anderson S ö er FRONT, Desks Planex, G ö essons SCREENIT, Hay MAGS, Kitman Thulema, Kvadrat, Lintex, Martela JAMES, Nikari KVT2kiasm, Pedrali ENJOY, Selki-Asema, Vivero DOREMI, Vivero KIVI
  • Principal Architects: Teemu Toivio, Asmo Jaaksi, Teemu Kurkela, Samuli Miettinen, Juha Mäki-Jyllilä
  • Architects: Reetta Aarnio, Christopher Delany, Kirsti Larja, Rami Lehtimäki, Johanna Mustonen
  • Client: Helsinki University
  • Structure Engineer: Sweco Rakennetekniikka Oy
  • Hvac Design: Insin ööritoimisto Leo Maaskola Oy
  • Electrical Design: Granlund Oy
  • Property Development Consultant: SRV Rakennus Oy
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. JKMM have just completed their Think Corner building for the University of Helsinki. The practice won the design competition in 2015 and have since then worked with the University to give fruition to a new space that will make academic life and research more accessible to all Helsinki residents as well as visitors to the capital.

Save this picture!
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

The new building is positioned on a prominent corner site opposite the main University building designed by Carl Ludvig Engel in 1832 on one side and on the other it faces Aarne Ervi’s celebrated Porthania building from 1957 that also forms part of the Helsinki University central city campus.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The Think Corner’s timber clad stepped entrances are like outdoor rooms inviting the public in but also creating a generous urban realm that helps mediate between the existing two historic university buildings. The rest of the building is clad in plaster and Finnish granite from Viitasaari giving it the gravitas befitting of the neighbouring neo-classical architectural Engel designed ensemble at Senate Square.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

“We wanted the building to add a contemporary layer of architecture between the well-known university buildings. It creates a campus like feel yet has a distinct and unique identity that is about being in the city”, the project architect Teemu Toivio explains.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Inside a double story atrium opens the building creating a generous space that feels public. The second floor has further accommodation for the Think Corner including hot desking facilities and events space. The third, fourth and fifth floors are dedicated to offices. On the sixth floor at the very top there is a wrap-around balcony with views over central Helsinki.

Save this picture!
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Asmo Jaaksi at JKMM says, “We are very interested in design can be used to make an open and fair society. The Think Corner project is about doing just this by introducing new opportunities to people.“

Save this picture!
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Helsinki, Finland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JKMM Architects
Office

Products

Wood Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Finland
Cite: "Think Corner Helsinki University / JKMM Architects" 26 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940159/think-corner-helsinki-university-jkmm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tuomas Uusheimo

赫尔辛基大学思维角 / JKMM Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream