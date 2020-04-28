"Film is the Next Best Thing for Architecture": Interview with Spirit of Space

While opting for still images seems to be the most utilized means of presenting a project, some architects choose to invite viewers into the architecture itself, allowing them to experience the building and its surroundings immersively. Since 2006, architecture filmography studio Spirit of Space has engaged viewers with over 200 short films of projects built by world-renowned architects such as Peter Zumthor, Steven Holl, Daniel Libeskind, and Jeanne Gang. The studio’s multidisciplinary team has combined visuals with customized soundtracks, elevating the journey and turning it into a multi-sensory experience.

In an exclusive interview with ArchDaily’s Community Editor Dima Stouhi, Adam Goss, RedMike, and Sam Snodgrass from Spirit of Space discuss their 15-year journey of creating architecture films; from storytelling to exceptional music compositions, to cultivating empathy for people and places.