Aerial Photographs of Buenos Aires' Empty Streets During the Mandatory Quarantine

Since March 20, the Argentine government has taken drastic measures to protect the public and curb the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory social isolation. Under these measures, residents and anyone visiting the country must remain indoors and abstain from visiting public spaces until the March 31.

Perhaps nowhere are the effects of the quarantine more notable than on the streets. All cultural, recreational, athletic, and religious events have been cancelled. Public areas like plazas and parks are ghost towns. With the streets closed, balconies have become the new platforms for everything from social interactions and celebrations to protests.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), otherwise known as drones, have paved the way for new methods of photographing our urban landscapes. Buenos Aires local Matías De Caro was able to capture images of the city under lock-down from the comfort of his apartment. In them, deserted main thoroughfares like Córdoba and Niceto Vega along with empty buildings and lifeless cars set the backdrop for a world where the only moving things are light and shadows.

