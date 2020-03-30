World
Gaudí, Wright, Niemeyer and Le Corbusier: Take a Virtual Tour Through Iconic Architecture

With a sizable portion of the world's population hunkered down at home, online activities have become the go-to for those looking to fill, often hours, of newfound free time. Thanks to the cooperation of several companies, anyone with an internet connection now has access to a trove of online educational (courses, workshops, tutorials) and recreational (documentaries, digital books, virtual tours) activities that can be enjoyed from home. Just a few years ago, Google Street View was a practical tool for virtually navigating the world's metropolitan and suburban centers. Today, thanks to technological improvements and user-driven data collection, Street View has become a way to glimpse inside some of the world's most iconic buildings.

Here, we will take a virtual look inside 10 of the most iconic homes in the world, organized according to their date of construction, using data collected by Google Street View and Photo Sphere:

Casa Battló / Antoni Gaudí

  • Year Built: 1906
  • Location: Barcelona, Spain

 

Frank Lloyd Wright, Allen-Lambe House

  • Year Built: 1915
  • Location: Wichita, Kansas, USA

Gerrit Rietveld, Rietveld Schroder House

  • Year Built: 1924
  • Location: Utrecht, Netherlands

Le Corbusier, Villa Savoye

  • Year Built: 1929
  • Location: Poissy, France

Juan O'Gorman, Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo

  • Year Built: 1931
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Amancio Williams and Delfina Gálvez, Bridge House

  • Year Built: 1946
  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Glass House / Philip Johnson

  • Year Built: 1949
  • Location: New Canaan, Connecticut, USA

Oscar Niemeyer, Casa de Canoas

  • Year Built: 1951
  • Location: Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Le Corbusier, Casa Curutchet

  • Year Built: 1955
  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Alvar Aalto, Studio Aalto

  • Year Built: 1955
  • Location: Helsinki, Finland

Take a look at the following list of articles –organized by country- that compile 360° images to give you a virtual tour of works and urban sites from across the globe:

