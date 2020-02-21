World
BRM House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

BRM House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 30

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Chaos Group, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian
  • Coordinator: Débora Rodrigues Pinheiro
  • Collaborators: Paulo Roberto dos Santos Barbosa, Cassio Oba Osanai, Guilherme Filocomo, Claudia Zanoio
  • Engineering: Engest – Eran Ubiratan Fraga
  • Eletric And Hidraulic Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro
  • Ac: Escola Técnica Profissional
  • Constructor: Green Wood
© Nelson Kon
Text description provided by the architects. The site is defined by a steep slope towards the privileged view of a forest that suggested a vertical organization of the requested program. The ground floor - the entrance to the residence, slightly elevated above the street - is the middle level of the building. The lower floor houses the social area, the service block and the master bedroom. The upper floor houses the children's bedrooms.

© Nelson Kon
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
The design of the house is the result of the arrangement of this program in two blocks of different proportions and structural characteristics. The elongated volume that houses the largest number of rooms is characterized by the exposed reinforced concrete and generous cantilevers. 

© Nelson Kon
The lower block, with a more cubic proportion, is arranged around the vertical circulation. The master bedroom - facing the forest to the northwest - and the service areas are located south of the stairs and have their structure in exposed reinforced concrete as well. The double height living room is characterized by the metallic structure lined with zinc panels and by the large glass planes that offer the possibility of integrating the social area to the outside.

© Nelson Kon
The design of the plans, the facades and sections aim to find a clean, delicate and, at the same time, striking solution.

© Nelson Kon
Elevation
© Nelson Kon
Project gallery

About this office
Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
