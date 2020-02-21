BRM House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

+ 30

Lead Architects: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian

Coordinator: Débora Rodrigues Pinheiro

Collaborators: Paulo Roberto dos Santos Barbosa, Cassio Oba Osanai, Guilherme Filocomo, Claudia Zanoio

Engineering: Engest – Eran Ubiratan Fraga

Eletric And Hidraulic Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro

Ac: Escola Técnica Profissional

Constructor: Green Wood

Text description provided by the architects. The site is defined by a steep slope towards the privileged view of a forest that suggested a vertical organization of the requested program. The ground floor - the entrance to the residence, slightly elevated above the street - is the middle level of the building. The lower floor houses the social area, the service block and the master bedroom. The upper floor houses the children's bedrooms.

The design of the house is the result of the arrangement of this program in two blocks of different proportions and structural characteristics. The elongated volume that houses the largest number of rooms is characterized by the exposed reinforced concrete and generous cantilevers.

The lower block, with a more cubic proportion, is arranged around the vertical circulation. The master bedroom - facing the forest to the northwest - and the service areas are located south of the stairs and have their structure in exposed reinforced concrete as well. The double height living room is characterized by the metallic structure lined with zinc panels and by the large glass planes that offer the possibility of integrating the social area to the outside.

The design of the plans, the facades and sections aim to find a clean, delicate and, at the same time, striking solution.