Raw Interiors: 20 Projects that Use Exposed Wood and Concrete

Interior design has been characterized by infinite alternatives in coatings, finishes, and furniture to achieve unique and unrepeatable spaces. Designers are constantly coming up with innovative solutions and materials specifically created for a distinctive spatial perception. However, there is also a trend that seeks the warmth of the interior spaces by exposing all raw materials as they are. The richness of materials such as wood and concrete gives that feeling of durability and low maintenance that, combined with an attention-to-detail design, make spaces look warm yet staying true in essence.

See below for 20 examples of interior spaces where concrete and wood appear in their almost purest state.

Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet, Bern-Liebefeld
© Damian Poffet, Bern-Liebefeld

ALY House / MORE Architecture

Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

Haus D / Yonder - Architektur und Design

Save this picture!
© Brigida Gonzalez
© Brigida Gonzalez

K House / AIM Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Noah Sheldon
© Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Noah Sheldon

Tsubomi House / Flat House

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Passive Rowhouse SMETVANDERVEKEN / denc!-studio

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Sopoong-gil Community / UnSangDong Architects

Save this picture!
© Yoo Junhwan
© Yoo Junhwan

Extension Grieder-Swarovski / Andreas Fuhrimann Gabrielle Hächler Architekten

Save this picture!
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Casa Scout / BAAG

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAAG
Courtesy of BAAG

Affordable Housing in Zurich / Gus Wüstemann

Save this picture!
© Bruno Helbling
© Bruno Helbling

Hawthorn House / Edition Office

Save this picture!
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Apartment Building Deitingen / luna productions

Save this picture!
© Mark Drotsky
© Mark Drotsky

House on the Hill / MoDusArchitects

Save this picture!
© Filippo Molena
© Filippo Molena

Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

House Alder / Andreas Fuhrimann Gabrielle Hächler Architekten

Save this picture!
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Hamra / Collectif Encore

Save this picture!
© Michel Bonvin
© Michel Bonvin

Library Kressbronn a. B. / Steimle Architekten

Save this picture!
© Brigida Gonzalez
© Brigida Gonzalez

The Meurthe et Moselle Departmental Media Library / Studiolada

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

 

